Kering : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting to June 23, 2020

03/30/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

March 30, 2020

2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Given the current situation, and to ensure effective participation of shareholders, the Board of Directors of Kering, which met today, has decided to postpone to Tuesday, June 23, 2020 the 2020 Annual General Meeting initially scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2020.

A press release will be issued later to inform shareholders of the arrangements for the General Meeting, the payment of the dividend as well as other resolutions submitted to their approval.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2019, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €15.9 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20

emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud

+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53

marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy

+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45

laura.levy@kering.com

Shareholders information requests:

actionnaire@kering.com

www.kering.com

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

Press Release March 30, 2020

1/1

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 16:12:03 UTC
