Kering : Press release - Availability of H1 2018 restated IFRS 16 financial information

PRESS RELEASE

July 11, 2019

AVAILABILITY OF H1 2018

RESTATED IFRS 16 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Kering announces that restated IFRS 16 figures (unaudited) for H1 2018 are available on the www.kering.comwebsite (Finance section).

This information provides a base of comparison ahead of the release of H1 2019 financial statements (due July 25 after market close), which will mark the first application of IFRS 16.

Kering also released on the www.kering.comwebsite (Finance section) its restated 2018 quarterly DOS count, based on the previously announced revised methodology.

About Kering

