KERING

(KER)
Kering : Press release - Availability of H1 2018 restated IFRS 16 financial information

07/11/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

July 11, 2019

AVAILABILITY OF H1 2018

RESTATED IFRS 16 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Kering announces that restated IFRS 16 figures (unaudited) for H1 2018 are available on the www.kering.comwebsite (Finance section).

This information provides a base of comparison ahead of the release of H1 2019 financial statements (due July 25 after market close), which will mark the first application of IFRS 16.

Kering also released on the www.kering.comwebsite (Finance section) its restated 2018 quarterly DOS count, based on the previously announced revised methodology.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20

emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud

+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53

marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy

+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45

laura.levy@kering.com

www.kering.com

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

Press release July 11, 2019

1/1

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 18:14:04 UTC
