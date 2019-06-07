Kering : Press release - Capital Markets day dedicated to digital transformation

PRESS RELEASE
06.07.2019
KERING: CAPITAL MARKETS DAY DEDICATED TO DIGITAL
TRANSFORMATION
Kering is holding today in Paris an event for the financial community (analysts and investors) dedicated to the Digital Transformation of the Group and its Houses.
Presentations will be uploaded to [www.kering.com/en/finance/publications/] throughout the day. Transcripts will be provided on the Kering website in the coming days.
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.
Disclaimer
Kering SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:37:02 UTC