Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kering    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kering : Press release - Capital Markets day dedicated to digital transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:38am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

06.07.2019

KERING: CAPITAL MARKETS DAY DEDICATED TO DIGITAL

TRANSFORMATION

Kering is holding today in Paris an event for the financial community (analysts and investors) dedicated to the Digital Transformation of the Group and its Houses.

Presentations will be uploaded to [www.kering.com/en/finance/publications/] throughout the day. Transcripts will be provided on the Kering website in the coming days.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20

emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud

+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53

marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy

+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45

laura.levy@kering.com

www.kering.com

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

Press Release 06.07.2019

1/1

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KERING
05:38aKERING : Press release - Capital Markets day dedicated to digital transformation
PU
04:41aGucci parent Kering moves to tighten grip on e-commerce
RE
06/06KERING : and the Rencontres d'Arles will present the 2019 Women In Motion Award ..
PU
06/04KERING : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation o..
PU
06/03Can a derivative turn Europe's green energy dream into virtual reality?
RE
05/30KERING : Boucheron introduces NEW High Jewellery pieces from Animal Collection
AQ
05/30CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on choco..
AQ
05/29KERING : Boucheron – COUTURE Novelties
AQ
05/26KERING : Dinner
AQ
05/24KERING : A look back at the fifth edition of Women In Motion at the 72nd Festiva..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 15 740 M
EBIT 2019 4 674 M
Net income 2019 3 152 M
Debt 2019 675 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 18,28
P/E ratio 2020 16,03
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Capitalization 59 471 M
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 570 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING14.42%66 295
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.50%85 676
FAST RETAILING CO LTD18.45%62 009
ROSS STORES14.17%33 819
HENNES & MAURITZ17.17%22 236
ZALANDO58.07%10 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About