KERING (KER)

KERING (KER)
My previous session
Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (October 2018)

10/19/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

October 19th, 2018

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets

Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total Number of shares

Total number of voting rights

theoretical 1

Exercisable 2

October 15, 2018

126 279 322

179 247 241

179 232 241

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres - 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 322 M
EBIT 2018 3 761 M
Net income 2018 2 650 M
Debt 2018 2 003 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 17,05
P/E ratio 2019 15,03
EV / Sales 2018 3,62x
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
Capitalization 46 206 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 539 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François-Henri Joseph Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Vice Chairman
Jean-François Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING-5.62%52 972
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-15.44%87 933
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.16%52 641
ROSS STORES19.46%35 817
GAP-21.70%9 833
ZALANDO-26.17%9 813
