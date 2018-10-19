Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (October 2018)

October 19th, 2018
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets
Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total Number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
theoretical 1
|
Exercisable 2
|
October 15, 2018
|
126 279 322
|
179 247 241
|
179 232 241
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres - 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
Disclaimer
Kering SA published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 15:17:03 UTC