Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (October 2018)

October 19th, 2018

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets

Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total Number of shares Total number of voting rights theoretical 1 Exercisable 2 October 15, 2018 126 279 322 179 247 241 179 232 241

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres - 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS