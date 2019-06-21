Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kering    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (June 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 10:20am EDT

June 21, 2019

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets

Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total Number of

Total number of voting rights

shares

theoretical 1

Exercisable 2

June 15, 2019

126,279,322

179,177,013

178,568,607

  • Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223- 11 of AMF General Regulations).
  • Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288 Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres - 75007 PARIS 552 075 020 RCS PARIS

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 14:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KERING
10:20aKERING : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation o..
PU
06/19Next buys Fabled by Marie Claire from Ocado
RE
06/18MUST READ : LVMH Wants to Dominate the Luxury Menswear Market, Kering Names New ..
AQ
06/17KERING : Bartolomeo Rongone appointed CEO of Bottega Veneta
PU
06/17KERING : Press release - Bartolomeo Rongone appointed CEO of Bottega Veneta
PU
06/17Fashion house Chanel parades its independence as profits rise
RE
06/17KERING : Names Bartolomeo Rongone as New CEO of Bottega Veneta
DJ
06/17KERING : Luxury goods group Kering names Bartolomeo Rongone as Bottega Veneta CE..
RE
06/17KERING : Forget the Mall, Shoppers Are Buying Gucci at Airports
DJ
06/14KERING : Stock repurchase program launch of second tranche
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 15 740 M
EBIT 2019 4 674 M
Net income 2019 3 152 M
Debt 2019 675 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 19,73
P/E ratio 2020 17,30
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Capitalization 64 175 M
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 570 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING24.64%66 295
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.54%85 676
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.77%62 009
ROSS STORES24.25%33 819
HENNES & MAURITZ16.78%22 236
ZALANDO75.13%10 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About