Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (June 2019)

June 21, 2019
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets
Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total Number of
|
Total number of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
theoretical 1
|
Exercisable 2
|
June 15, 2019
|
126,279,322
|
179,177,013
|
178,568,607
|
|
|
|
-
Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223- 11 of AMF General Regulations).
-
Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288 Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres - 75007 PARIS 552 075 020 RCS PARIS
