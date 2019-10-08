Kering : Through its Women In Motion program, Kering is delighted to support Anna Boghiguian's exhibition at the Festival d'Automne à Paris

Anna Boghiguian is the invited artist for the 48th edition of the Festival d'Automne à Paris. Thanks to the exclusive support of Women In Motion, she has created a monumental work, designed and produced during a residency lasting several months at the Beaux-Arts in Paris.

For her first monograph exhibition in Paris, the artist has transposed her interest in political strategy into a chess board: two complete chess sets have been placed either side of the glass-framed courtyard of the Beaux-Arts, pitting a group of soldiers against some demonstrators, and a gathering of thinkers against men and women politicians. The 64 pieces have been painted on paper, pressed onto wood and then suspended from the glass roof. Around them, tables and chairs have been provided for amateur or experienced chess players, Beaux-Arts students and professional players, who will come together for tournaments organized by the Paris Region Chess League for the duration of the exhibition.

Women In Motion is proud to partner this event and to have supported the creation of these unique works. The program of support for the exhibition also included the event catalogue, published in French. With this new partnership, Kering is significantly strengthening its commitment to women in all the creative fields.



Anna Boghiguian

Born in Cairo in 1946, Anna Boghiguian is of Armenian origin. Having studied in Egypt and Canada, she now lives in Cairo. Over the past 10 years, there have been numerous exhibitions of her work, most notably at the Documenta contemporary art exhibition at Kassel (2012), the Venice Biennale (Armenian Pavilion, 2015), the Istanbul Biennial (2015), Sharjah (2018), the Castello di Rivoli in Turin (2017), the Museum der Moderne in Salzburg (2018), the New Museum in New York (2018) and Tate St Ives, England (2019). Her work is intimately linked with literature, and she has illustrated books by writers such as Cavafy, Tagore and Ungaretti. For several years, she has also produced major art installations for museums, with history and geopolitical relations being recurring subjects in her work. Based on drawings or encaustic paintings on paper, these substantial, composite works have sometimes been created on an imposing scale, such as her Promenade dans l'inconscient (A Walk in the Unconscious) at the Carré d'art exhibition in Nîmes in 2016, which looked back at the city's Gallo-Roman past, or her depiction of the commercial history of salt for the Istanbul Biennale in 2015.

About Women In Motion

Kering, a partner of the Festival de Cannes, launched Women In Motion in 2015 to shine a light on women's contribution to cinema, both in front of and behind the camera. Since then, the program has been expanded to include the worlds of photography, arts and literature. For although creativity is one of the most powerful forces for change, gender inequality in this areas remains flagrant.

Through its awards, Women In Motion recognizes both inspirational figures and talented young women, while its Talks provide an opportunity for some of the leading names in cinema and arts to share their views on women's representation in their profession.

For the past five years, Women In Motion has been a platform for helping to change mindsets and to providing thought leadership on both the role and the recognition given to women in all areas of the arts.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature : 'Empowering Imagination'.

About the Festival d'Automne à Paris

Multidisciplinary, international and nomadic, the Festival d'Automne à Paris has been bringing artists together since 1972, producing and promoting their works in a spirit of loyalty, openness and discovery. Theatre, music, dance, the plastic arts and cinema: the Festival d'Automne à Paris is dedicated to contemporary arts and to providing a point of contact for different forms of artistic expression. Every year, from September to December, it organizes nearly 50 events and attracts some 250,000 visitors.



