Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kering    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/24 06:01:25 am
458.875 EUR   +1.02%
05:49aKERING : to Offset All Carbon Emissions
DJ
09/20Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide
RE
09/15KERING : Gucci's Social-Media Status Fell, and Its North American Sales Dropped
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kering : to Offset All Carbon Emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:49am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Kering (KER.FR) said Tuesday that it will make its operations and its supply chain carbon neutral.

The luxury-goods conglomerate will offset all annual greenhouse gas emissions from 2018 onward, it said.

For 2018, the owner of Gucci will offset the remaining 2.4 million tons of CO2 equivalent that it hadn't already offset.

"Offsetting will continue to be accomplished through verified best-in-class REDD+ projects that conserve critical forests and biodiversity, and support the livelihoods of local communities," Kering said.

Kering has already been offsetting part of its carbon emissions and is working toward cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2025, it said. Its Gucci fashion brand became entirely carbon-neutral on Sept. 12 this year.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING 0.89% 458 Real-time Quote.10.36%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.31% 388.4 End-of-day quote.16.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KERING
05:49aKERING : to Offset All Carbon Emissions
DJ
09/20Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide
RE
09/15KERING : Gucci's Social-Media Status Fell, and Its North American Sales Dropped
DJ
09/11Europe orders urgent Airbus helicopter checks after Norway crash
RE
09/10KERING : to provide 14 weeks of paid baby leave to all parents of a new child
PU
09/06Alibaba dials up luxury push with $2 billion buy of Netease e-commerce arm
RE
09/05Vuitton to hire more French handbag makers as Chinese sales boom
RE
09/05KKR to sell or float German defence supplier Hensoldt - sources
RE
09/04EUROPE : Relief for European stocks as political tensions ease
RE
09/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Vivendi, Google, Boeing...
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 723 M
EBIT 2019 4 682 M
Net income 2019 2 478 M
Debt 2019 2 191 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,75x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 56 789 M
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 559,60  €
Last Close Price 454,25  €
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING10.36%62 447
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.23.58%94 568
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.52%62 429
ROSS STORES28.64%38 716
HENNES & MAURITZ47.99%31 747
BURBERRY GROUP PLC25.84%11 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group