Kering : to Offset All Carbon Emissions

By Cristina Roca



Kering (KER.FR) said Tuesday that it will make its operations and its supply chain carbon neutral.

The luxury-goods conglomerate will offset all annual greenhouse gas emissions from 2018 onward, it said.

For 2018, the owner of Gucci will offset the remaining 2.4 million tons of CO2 equivalent that it hadn't already offset.

"Offsetting will continue to be accomplished through verified best-in-class REDD+ projects that conserve critical forests and biodiversity, and support the livelihoods of local communities," Kering said.

Kering has already been offsetting part of its carbon emissions and is working toward cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2025, it said. Its Gucci fashion brand became entirely carbon-neutral on Sept. 12 this year.

