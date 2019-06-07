Kerlink, Access Networks Sign Distribution Agreement

For LoRaWAN®Networks in New Zealand & Pacific Islands

PRESS RELEASE

Thorigné-Fouillard, France and Auckland, New Zealand - June 7,,2019 - Kerlink(AKLK - FR0013156007), a specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and Access Networks Ltd., which provides networking, wireless, and IoT solutions throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, today announced their distribution agreement for those markets.

Access Networkswill carry and support the full range of Kerlink's LoRaWAN®products and solutions for such deployments as large networks serving smart cities, utilities, ports and harbors, and small private networks for applications such as smart buildings, farms, and warehouses. The company's product range includes its carrier-gradeWirnet iFemtocell923 MHz and Wirnet Station923 MHz, and Wanesy Management Center,a complete, modular solution for running, managing, and operating entire IoT networks.

Access Networks offers customers a range of high-performance wireless communication networks and solutions. Its services include network design, management, implementation, rollout, and ongoing support.

"Access Networks is a recognized provider of IoT networks for the hospitality, utilities, and telecommunications industries throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands," said René Arbefeuille Kerlink APAC vice president. "The company provides Kerlink with a strong, local presence in Access Networks' primary markets and will help Kerlink expand its global footprint in verticals such as smart buildings, smart cities, smart seaports and smart agriculture."

"Kerlink, which has a long and well-established presence in the IoT market globally, is the kind of company Access Networks looks for in our business partners," said Mark Dasent, Access Networks' sales and marketing director. "We look forward to working with them to assist our New Zealand partners as they build out IoT solutions in the many verticals Kerlink operates in."

Kerlink launched its New Zealand business in 2017 supporting several rollouts of LoRaWAN Internet of Things networks.