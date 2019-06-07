Log in
Kerlink : Access Networks Sign Distribution Agreement For LoRaWAN® Networks in New Zealand & Pacific Islands

06/07/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Kerlink, Access Networks Sign Distribution Agreement

For LoRaWAN®Networks in New Zealand & Pacific Islands

PRESS RELEASE

Thorigné-Fouillard, France and Auckland, New Zealand - June 7,,2019 - Kerlink(AKLK - FR0013156007), a specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and Access Networks Ltd., which provides networking, wireless, and IoT solutions throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, today announced their distribution agreement for those markets.

Access Networkswill carry and support the full range of Kerlink's LoRaWAN®products and solutions for such deployments as large networks serving smart cities, utilities, ports and harbors, and small private networks for applications such as smart buildings, farms, and warehouses. The company's product range includes its carrier-gradeWirnet iFemtocell923 MHz and Wirnet Station923 MHz, and Wanesy Management Center,a complete, modular solution for running, managing, and operating entire IoT networks.

Access Networks offers customers a range of high-performance wireless communication networks and solutions. Its services include network design, management, implementation, rollout, and ongoing support.

"Access Networks is a recognized provider of IoT networks for the hospitality, utilities, and telecommunications industries throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands," said René Arbefeuille Kerlink APAC vice president. "The company provides Kerlink with a strong, local presence in Access Networks' primary markets and will help Kerlink expand its global footprint in verticals such as smart buildings, smart cities, smart seaports and smart agriculture."

"Kerlink, which has a long and well-established presence in the IoT market globally, is the kind of company Access Networks looks for in our business partners," said Mark Dasent, Access Networks' sales and marketing director. "We look forward to working with them to assist our New Zealand partners as they build out IoT solutions in the many verticals Kerlink operates in."

Kerlink launched its New Zealand business in 2017 supporting several rollouts of LoRaWAN Internet of Things networks.

Kerlink, Access Networks Sign Distribution Agreement

For LoRaWAN®Networks in New Zealand & Pacific Islands

About Kerlink Group

Kerlink Group is a leading global provider of end-to-end network solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), serving telecom operators, businesses and public authorities worldwide. Its growing suite of turnkey IoT services includes network planning, design and operational management that maximizes performance of its market-leading,carrier-grade infrastructure offering. The Group, widely recognized for its IoT expertise, also continually introduces innovative value-added services, such as network-based geolocation, remote end device management and low-power IoT reference design, which allows its customers to quickly bring to market IoT-ready devices and to imagine innovative business models to monetize their deployments.

In just over 10 years, more than 100,000 Kerlink installations have been deployed in more than 69 countries. In 2017 Kerlink supplied more than 330 customers, including major telecom operators such as Tata Communications, and service providers such as GrDF and Suez. The company's solutions are enabling IoT networks worldwide with major deployments in Europe, South Asia, South America and Oceania. Kerlink, a co-founder and board member of the LoRa AllianceTM, has invested more than €10 million in research in the past three years. In 2017, Kerlink Group generated revenues of nearly €25 million, more than 50 percent internationally. Since 2013, it has posted average annual growth of more than 62 percent. It has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since May 2016 and was added to the EnterNext PEA-PME 150, an index of 150 fast-growing French SMEs, in 2017.

For more information, visit www.kerlink.comor follow us on Twitter @kerlink_news.

About Access Networks

Access Networks provides a range of first-class networking, wireless, and IoT access solutions to customers in the Hospitality, Utilities and Telecommunications industry throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Whatever your requirements Access Networks is on hand - offering design, project management, implementation and roll-out services including support for all your on-going needs.

www.access-networks.co.nz

Kerlink, Access Networks Sign Distribution Agreement

For LoRaWAN®Networks in New Zealand & Pacific Islands

Upcoming events

H1 Revenues: July 23,2019 after close of trade

www.kerlink.com

Access Networks

Investors contact:

Press and market analysts

Sales and Marketing Director

Actifin

contact:

+64 21 570 858

Benjamin Lehari

Mahoney Lyle

mark.dasent@access-

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 25

Sarah-Lyle Dampoux

networks.co.nz

blehari@actifin.fr

+33 (0) 6 74 93 23 47

sldampoux@mahoneylyle.com

Financial press contact:

Actifin

Isabelle Dray

+33 (0) 1 56 88 11 29

idray@actifin.fr

www.kerlink.com fr.linkedin.com/company/kerlink @kerlink_news

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
