Kerlink : Launches Powerful New Wirnet Gateway That Meets Demand for Easy LoRaWAN® Network Deployment & Use

Kerlink Launches Powerful New WirnetTMGateway That Meets
Demand for Easy LoRaWAN®Network Deployment & Use
Wirnet iStation Delivers Intuitive Operational Features and Strong Security Safeguards
For Partners and Customers of Major Internet of Things Vertical Markets
PRESS RELEASE
Thorigné-Fouillard, France - June 20, 2019, 06:00 p.m. CEST - Kerlink(ALKLK - FR0013156007), a specialist and global leader in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a powerful new member of its WirnetTMfamily that delivers 4G backhaul connectivity and fully integrated internal antennas, and fulfils customers' requirements for quick and easy outdoor LoRaWAN®IoT network deployments and management.
"Kerlink is well known as a leader in technical expertise and high-performance LoRaWAN®equipment," said Jean-Philippe Balberde, Kerlink's innovative solutions and products marketing manager. "As the IoT market continues to mature, IoT vertical-market companies told us they want to take the next step: they expect global solutions that are quick to integrate, easy to deploy, secure and straightforward to administer. The industrial-gradeWirnetTMiStationembodies the significant R&D resources Kerlink has invested to meet this legitimate demand."
"Combined with Kerlink WanesyTMManagement Centeras a network management suite, this new LoRaWAN gateway is a unique, robust, and performant end-to-end connectivity solution with powerful remote management features that allow customers to conveniently maximize return on their network investments," Balberde said.
Kerlink's addition of 4G backhaul connectivity replaces 3G connectivity, which is inadequate in some situations and is being decommissioned in an increasing number of countries. 4G also is a popular choice for cellular backhaul for data transport to cloud-based applications. Integrated antennas reduce deployment costs by eliminating the need for additional antennas used as accessories, and they comply with "right-to-use" for each antenna on some deployment sites.
Designed for global LoRaWAN deployments, Wirnet iStation supports multiple ISM bands, such as 868 Mhz, 915 Mhz, and 923 Mhz, and is certified by regulatory agencies in Europe (CE), the U.S. (FCC), Canada (IC), South Korea (KC), and other countries.
New easy deployment and operational features of the Wirnet iStationinclude:
-
Eight LoRaTMchannels RX (125 kHz, multi-spreading factor) and 1 channel RX (250 kHz or 500 kHz, mono spreading factor) + 1 channel RX (FSK) to get 10-channel RX + 1-channel TX, allowing up to 1.3 million messages transmitted per day,
-
Bidirectional communication with a range of more than 15 km in suburban areas and more than two km in urban areas,
-
IP67 new light, metal casing offering enhanced protection and large operating range in demanding environments,
-
Mounting kit allowing simple and quick installation without opening the casing,
-
Flexibility and easy access for backhaul connectivity:oEthernet 10/100 Mbps (RJ45)
oSIM card (mini-SIM format)
-
Power over Ethernet (POE) supply, DC supply (e.g. for solar panel use), with remote power control and alerting,
-
Programmable power andsystem-status LEDs controlled by software,
-
USB (Type C) connector for debug probe,
-
Convenient and straightforward configuration, management, monitoring, control, and update via Kerlink WanesyTMManagement Center,
-
Remotely configurable and manageable via intuitive web GUI,
-
Remote access via secure shell (SSH),
-
Built-inhigh-rejection filters for co-localization with other radio devices and enabling strong interference resistance for better data transmission and permanent high availability.
Kerlink WirnetTMiStationsecurity features also include software and hardware architectures such as Prove & Run SecureBoot™ and SecureStorage™ to safely manage certificates required for trusted communications through VPN backhaul, and to secure and protect applications running on devices.
"Leveraging our experience with the Wirnet Station, the Wirnet iStationwas designed jointly with customers to meet their operational needs and to offer very intuitive configuration features," Balberde said. "These features allow quicker deployment and safer installation, without any compromise on the technical possibilities and still allowing customers to use their own software in a secure environment."
The new addition to Kerlink's gateway family capitalizes on the strengths of the Wirnet Station introduced in 2014 and the first commercial LoRaWAN gateway available worldwide. The Wirnet iStation incorporates critical features of the original product. These include helping mobile virtual network operators, cable operators, private businesses, or public authorities to boost their IoT business with reliable networks that can connect high volumes ofend-devices,and continuously manage millions of bidirectional messages.
About Kerlink Group
Kerlink Group is a leading global provider of end-to-end network solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), serving telecom operators, businesses, and public authorities worldwide. Based in Thorigne-Fouillard, France, with a U.S. subsidiary in Chicago, Kerlink is a leading global provider of LoRaWAN® network equipment, software, and services. Its growing suite of turnkey IoT services includes network planning, design, and operational management that maximizes performance of its market-leading,carrier-grade infrastructure offering. The Group, widely recognized for its IoT expertise, also continually introduces innovative value-added services, such as network-based geolocation, remote end-device management and low-power IoT reference design, which allows its customers to quickly bring to market IoT-ready devices and to imagine innovative business models to monetize their deployments. Most recently, Kerlink introduced an expanded service, solution design, as part of its growing suite of services for companies and smart cities.
In just over 11 years, more than 120,000 Kerlink installations have been deployed in more than 69 countries. Kerlink is supplying more than 330 customers worldwide, including major telcos such as Tata Communications, and service providers such as GrDF and Suez. The company's solutions are enabling major deployments in Europe, South Asia, South America, Japan, and Oceania. Kerlink, a co-founder and board member of the LoRa AllianceTM, has invested more than €16 million in R&D over the past five years. It has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since May 2016 and entered the 150 fast-growing French SMEs "EnterNext PEA-PME 150" index in 2017. In 2018, it joined the "Tech 40 index", which recognizes the top-performing tech SMEs on Euronext's markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.
For more information, visit www.kerlink.comor follow us on Twitter @kerlink_news.
Upcoming events
H1 2019 Revenue: 23 July 2019, after market close
www.kerlink.com
|
Investors contact:
|
Financial press contact:
|
Kerlink press and market analysts
|
Actifin
|
Actifin
|
contact:
|
Benjamin Lehari
|
Isabelle Dray
|
Mahoney Lyle
|
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 25
|
+33 (0) 1 56 88 11 29
|
Sarah-Lyle Dampoux
|
blehari@actifin.fr
|
idray@actifin.fr
|
+33 (0) 6 74 93 23 47
|
|
|
sldampoux@mahoneylyle.com
www.kerlink.com fr.linkedin.com/company/kerlink @kerlink_news
