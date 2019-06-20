Kerlink : Launches Powerful New Wirnet Gateway That Meets Demand for Easy LoRaWAN® Network Deployment & Use

Kerlink Launches Powerful New WirnetTMGateway That Meets

Demand for Easy LoRaWAN®Network Deployment & Use

Wirnet iStation Delivers Intuitive Operational Features and Strong Security Safeguards

For Partners and Customers of Major Internet of Things Vertical Markets

Thorigné-Fouillard, France - June 20, 2019, 06:00 p.m. CEST - Kerlink(ALKLK - FR0013156007), a specialist and global leader in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a powerful new member of its WirnetTMfamily that delivers 4G backhaul connectivity and fully integrated internal antennas, and fulfils customers' requirements for quick and easy outdoor LoRaWAN®IoT network deployments and management.

"Kerlink is well known as a leader in technical expertise and high-performance LoRaWAN®equipment," said Jean-Philippe Balberde, Kerlink's innovative solutions and products marketing manager. "As the IoT market continues to mature, IoT vertical-market companies told us they want to take the next step: they expect global solutions that are quick to integrate, easy to deploy, secure and straightforward to administer. The industrial-gradeWirnetTMiStationembodies the significant R&D resources Kerlink has invested to meet this legitimate demand."

"Combined with Kerlink WanesyTMManagement Centeras a network management suite, this new LoRaWAN gateway is a unique, robust, and performant end-to-end connectivity solution with powerful remote management features that allow customers to conveniently maximize return on their network investments," Balberde said.

Kerlink's addition of 4G backhaul connectivity replaces 3G connectivity, which is inadequate in some situations and is being decommissioned in an increasing number of countries. 4G also is a popular choice for cellular backhaul for data transport to cloud-based applications. Integrated antennas reduce deployment costs by eliminating the need for additional antennas used as accessories, and they comply with "right-to-use" for each antenna on some deployment sites.

Designed for global LoRaWAN deployments, Wirnet iStation supports multiple ISM bands, such as 868 Mhz, 915 Mhz, and 923 Mhz, and is certified by regulatory agencies in Europe (CE), the U.S. (FCC), Canada (IC), South Korea (KC), and other countries.

New easy deployment and operational features of the Wirnet iStationinclude: