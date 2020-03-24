Log in
Kerlink : & ZENNER IoT Solutions Deploy Germany's Largest LoRaWAN® Network for Energy, Gas & Water Company

03/24/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Kerlink (AKLK – FR0013156007), a specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and ZENNER IoT Solutions GmbH, the leading LoRaWAN® system integrator and solution provider in Germany, have collaborated on the largest LoRaWAN® deployment in that country, including up to 3,000 Kerlink Wirnet™ LoRaWAN gateways.

The network is operated by Netze BW, the largest distribution network company for electricity, gas, and water in Baden-Württemberg, Germany’s third-largest state.

Kerlink, a leading provider of solutions for designing, launching, and operating public and private LoRaWAN® IoT networks, offers a comprehensive product portfolio of industrial-grade network equipment, best-of-breed network-core, operations, and management software, and value-added applications. The company has more than 120,000 installations in 69 countries in all the primary IoT verticals.

ZENNER IoT Solutions is a subsidiary of ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG and part of Minol-ZENNER Group. ZENNER International applies innovative system solutions based on IoT technologies as part of its digitalization strategy, from project development to measurement-data acquisition and processing to applications at the end user. Focused on the digitalization of the energy and water supply industries, the company offers a broad and diversified portfolio of products, solutions, and services worldwide. Minol-ZENNER Group operates the biggest LoRaWAN® network in Germany. The infrastructure now comprises over 6,000 IoT gateways, with which over 800,000 measuring devices and sensors communicate on LoRaWAN® networks.

“This major deployment in Baden-Württemberg demonstrates the excellent scalability, flexibility, and robustness of LoRaWAN® networks, and the reliability of Kerlink LoRaWAN® gateways,” said Dr. Gerald Troppenz, business development manager ZENNER IoT Solutions. “Kerlink’s flexible configurations simplified making its carrier-grade hardware compatible with our ELEMENT-IoT platform – a comprehensive middleware for device, network, data, and user management.”

“This partnership with ZENNER IoT Solutions is an important expansion of Kerlink’s business in Germany and demonstrates once again the best-in-class quality of our products for industrial-grade private IoT networks,” said Etienne Ghidossi, Kerlink key account manager. “Leveraging its strong field experience with equipment deployed in demanding environments, Kerlink offers carrier-grade gateways designed for enhanced radio performance, especially in ultra-dense 3G/4G cellular settings, such as urban areas.”

Further information available:

www.kerlink.com

www.zenner-iot.com

www.minol.de/minol-zenner-gruppe


© Business Wire 2020
