Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Kerlink    ALKLK   FR0013156007

KERLINK

(ALKLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kerlink : and Sensoterra Smart-Farm Solution Targets 30 Percent Reduction in Water Consumption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:29am EDT

Kerlink and Sensoterra Smart-Farm Solution

Targets 30 Percent Reduction in Water Consumption

Wireless, Soil-Moisture Sensors Designed and Built Using Kerlink Reference Design

And LoRa®Technology Provide Farmers with Real-Time Conditions across Their Fields

PRESS RELEASE

Thorigné-Fouillard, France and Amsterdam- June 13, 2019, 08:30 a.m. CET - Kerlink(ALKLK - FR0013156007), a specialist and global leader in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and Sensoterra, a leader in wireless soil-moisture-sensor solutions, today announced a partnership to empower farmers to make data- driven, land-management decisions and reduce their water consumption by up to 30 percent.

Using Kerlink's LoRaWAN®-based Low Power IoT Reference Design platform to produce a new class of soil- moisture sensors, Sensoterra will launch its new sensors in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region beginning this year.

Soil moisture data is becoming a key component of sustainable farming programs globally as producers contend with increasingly erratic weather patterns and drier growing seasons. Measuring precise moisture conditions in their fields helps farmers maintain soil health, improve water conservation, and increase yields.

Sensoterra has been working with growers since its founding in 2014 to bring smart soil-moisture solutions to market. In addition to providing soil monitoring for row-crops, orchards, and soft fruits, the company's technology also supports efficient water use in public and private landscaping projects and municipal parks and sports fields. The company's current line of probes can measure soil-moisture down to 36 inches with

99.5 percent accuracy and the company's software allows users to zoom into conditions around individual probes.

"Less than 2 percent of agricultural land worldwide is equipped for soil-moisture measurement, which presents a very large market for wireless soil-monitoring and a big opportunity to improve water conservation," said ChristineFraser-Boer,chief operating officer, Sensoterra. "Sensoterra is targeting that space, and Kerlink's LPIoT Reference Design platform significantly lowered R&D costs and shortened time to market for our new moisture sensors. We expect U.S. Federal Communication Commission (FCC) certification of our new probe this year so that we can offer these sensitive, smart-farming sensors in the U.S. by year-end. Incorporating this platform in our sensors also allows us to quickly follow our U.S. rollout with launches in Europe and APAC."

"Kerlink's off-the-shelf Low Power IoT Reference Design and production-ready bill of material eliminates up to 12 months of development time for LoRa devices, and cuts their R&D costs by up to 30 percent," said Yann Bauduin, Kerlink's vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "It is a powerful way for Sensoterra to bring its new soil-moisture-monitoring sensors to market quickly, and expand its business in a crucial smart-agriculture application."

Kerlink LPIoT Reference Designgives designers, software developers, architects, and operation engineers step-by-step directions for quickly conceiving and producing IoT connected end-devices that deliver high performance, low energy consumption, and optimized radio performance. The platform is continuously updated with the latest low-power,wide-area (LPWA) specifications and standards, and incorporates Semtech's new SX1262 radio transceiver, which is ideal for long-range wireless applications and long battery life.

Kerlink and Sensoterra Smart-Farm Solution

Targets 30 Percent Reduction in Water Consumption

Wireless, Soil-Moisture Sensors Designed and Built Using Kerlink Reference Design

And LoRa®Technology Provide Farmers with Real-Time Conditions across Their Fields

About Kerlink Group

Kerlink Group is a leading global provider of end-to-end network solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), serving telecom operators, businesses, and public authorities worldwide. Based in Thorigne-Fouillard, France, with a U.S. subsidiary in Chicago, Kerlink is a leading global provider of LoRaWAN® network equipment, software, and services. Its growing suite of turnkey IoT services includes network planning, design, and operational management that maximizes performance of its market-leading,carrier-grade infrastructure offering. The Group, widely recognized for its IoT expertise, also continually introduces innovative value- added services, such as network-based geolocation, remote end-device management and low-power IoT reference design, which allows its customers to quickly bring to market IoT-ready devices and to imagine innovative business models to monetize their deployments. Most recently, Kerlink introduced an expanded service, solution design, as part of its growing suite of services for companies and smart cities.

In just over 11 years, more than 120,000 Kerlink installations have been deployed in more than 69 countries. Kerlink is supplying more than 330 customers worldwide, including major telcos such as Tata Communications, and service providers such as GrDF and Suez. The company's solutions are enabling major deployments in Europe, South Asia, South America, Japan, and Oceania. Kerlink, a co-founder and board member of the LoRa AllianceTM, has invested more than €16 million in R&D over the past five years. It has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since May 2016 and entered the 150 fast-growing French SMEs "EnterNext PEA-PME 150" index in 2017. In 2018, it joined the "Tech 40 index", which recognizes the top- performing tech SMEs on Euronext's markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.

For more information, visit www.kerlink.comor follow us on Twitter @kerlink_news.

About Sensoterra

Sensoterra, world leader in wireless soil moisture sensor solutions, provides data-driven solutions for optimizing land and freshwater resources for agriculture, horticulture, landscaping and nature restoration. Empowering better decision making for land management through smart soil moisture measurements. Sensoterra was founded in 2014 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Today there are over 5,000 Sensoterra sensors in the ground, globally.

Kerlink and Sensoterra Smart-Farm Solution

Targets 30 Percent Reduction in Water Consumption

Wireless, Soil-Moisture Sensors Designed and Built Using Kerlink Reference Design

And LoRa®Technology Provide Farmers with Real-Time Conditions across Their Fields

Upcoming events

H1 Revenues: July 23rd2019 after close of trade

www.kerlink.com

Sensoterra contact:

Investors contact:

Press and market analysts

Jessica Nuboer

Actifin

contact:

Marketing Manager

Benjamin Lehari

Mahoney Lyle

+31 (0) 20 23 76 390

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 25

Sarah-Lyle Dampoux

jessica.nuboer@sensoterra.com

blehari@actifin.fr

+33 (0) 6 74 93 23 47

sldampoux@mahoneylyle.com

Financial press contact:

Actifin

Isabelle Dray

+33 (0) 1 56 88 11 29

idray@actifin.fr

www.kerlink.com fr.linkedin.com/company/kerlink @kerlink_news

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KERLINK
06:29aKERLINK : and Sensoterra Smart-Farm Solution Targets 30 Percent Reduction in Wat..
PU
12:24aKERLINK : and Tata Communications Transformation Services launch partnership to ..
AQ
06/12KERLINK : and Tata Communications Transformation Services launch partnership to ..
AQ
06/07KERLINK : Access Networks Sign Distribution Agreement For LoRaWAN® Networks in N..
PU
02/27KERLINK : & Internet of Things America Enable IoT Networks For Agriculture and T..
AQ
2018KERLINK : LORIOT leverages Kerlinks Wanesy geolocation services to offer IoT loc..
AQ
2018KERLINK : LORIOT Leverages Kerlinks Wanesy Geolocation Services To Offer IoT Loc..
AQ
2018KERLINK : LORIOT Leverages Kerlinks Wanesy Geolocation Services To Offer IoT Loc..
AQ
2018KERLINK : WirnetTM Stations Powering Comprehensive Environmental Monitoring Syst..
PU
2018KERLINK : Launches Japanese Subsidiary to Serve Growing Interest in the IoT in J..
BU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18,5 M
EBIT 2019 -4,00 M
Net income 2019 -4,60 M
Finance 2019 6,80 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 190,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 9,66 M
Chart KERLINK
Duration : Period :
Kerlink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Gouesbet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Clapham Chief Operations & Financial Officer
Yannick Delibie Director & Deputy General Manager
Christian Queffélec Independent Director
Robert Alfred Frati Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERLINK-47.77%10
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.06%918 312
RED HAT5.39%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.94%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.56.83%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About