Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Keros Therapeutics, Inc.    KROS

KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KROS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keros Therapeutics Set to Join Russell 2000® Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 07:02am EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company is set to join the Russell 2000® Index, effective after the close of the U.S. markets on June 26, 2020.

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and includes approximately 2,000 securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from elevated levels of hepcidin, the key regulator of iron absorption and recycling, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: the Company’s anticipated inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index and the timing of such inclusion. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 22, 2020, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Julia Balanova
jbalanova@soleburytrout.com
646-378-2936

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:05aKEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
07:02aKeros Therapeutics Set to Join Russell 2000® Index
GL
06/12KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
06/12Keros Therapeutics Presents Results from Clinical and Preclinical Studies Inv..
GL
06/02KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/28Keros Therapeutics To Present At The Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Confer..
GL
05/22KEROS THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
05/22KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
05/22Keros Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and First Quarter 2020 ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,19 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 814 M 814 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4 340x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 43,50 $
Last Close Price 40,39 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jasbir S. Seehra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith C. Regnante Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Lachey Chief Scientific Officer
Claudia Ordonez Chief Medical Officer
Julius Knowles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%814
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.17%94 693
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.80%76 526
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.11%62 959
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.45.71%31 209
GENMAB A/S47.82%21 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group