Kerry : 2019 Pretax Profit and Revenue Rose

By Joe Hoppe

Kerry Group PLC said Tuesday that its pretax profit and revenue for 2019 rose, on the back of good growth, integration of strategic acquisitions, and an expansion in markets.

The Ireland-based food company said that for the year ended Dec. 31, it made a pretax profit of 645.9 million euros ($700 million), compared with EUR617.9 million in 2018.

The producer of Dairygold butter and Cheestrings earned a revenue of EUR7.24 billion over the year, up from EUR6.60 billion the year before.

Adjusted earnings per share--which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was 393.7 euro cents for the year, a rise of 8.3% on a constant currency basis.

The board declared a final dividend of 55.1 cents, bringing the total 2019 dividend up to 78.6 cents.

