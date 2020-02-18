Log in
Kerry Group sees 30% coronavirus hit to China first-quarter revenue

02/18/2020 | 06:03am EST

Irish food ingredients multinational Kerry Group on Tuesday warned its revenue in China was likely to be down 30% in the first three months of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That is equivalent to around 0.5% of global revenue in its core Taste & Nutrition unit, which earned over 80% of its global revenues of 7.2 billion euros(£5.99 billion) , Chief Executive Officer Edmond Scanlon told analysts in a conference call.

Kerry's five manufacturing facilities in China are working with a skeleton staff and the firm was monitoring the situation closely, Scanlon said.

Asked if there was likely to be a bounce in revenue once restrictions related to the virus are lifted, Scanlon said it was "probably a little bit too early to say".

Kerry on Tuesday reported its trading profit for 2019 was up 12.1 percent to 903 million euros while earnings per share on a constant currency basis were up 8.3% to 393.7 cents.

It said once the impact of coronavirus disruption was taken into account, it expected to achieve adjusted earnings per share growth in 2020 of 5% to 9% on a constant currency basis.

Goodbody Stockbrokers said that while the impact of coronavirus remained uncertain, that it was likely to adjust its 2020 growth forecast of 9% EPS growth by around 1 percentage point to reflect the China backdrop.

Kerry Group shares were up 3.7% at 1040 GMT.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Evans)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 588 M
EBIT 2020 916 M
Net income 2020 711 M
Debt 2020 1 437 M
Yield 2020 0,74%
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
EV / Sales2021 2,73x
Capitalization 20 652 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 121,56  €
Last Close Price 117,00  €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Chairman
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Gerry Behan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERRY GROUP5.04%22 375
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY5.64%12 546
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 895
TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC.-5.67%2 572
BONDUELLE-3.86%768
HAOXIANGNI HEALTH FOOD CO LTD--.--%670
