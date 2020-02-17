Kerry : Notice of Results and AGM

17 February 2020

Kerry Group

Regulatory Announcement

Notice of Results & AGM

NOTICE OF RESULTS

Kerry Group plc ('Kerry') announces that it will release its full year results for 2019 on 18 February 2020 at 07:00 (GMT).

Presentation

Kerry will present the results by webcast at 08:30 GMT. This presentation and webcast will be accessible via the company's website on www.kerrygroup.com/investors

A recording of the webcast will also be made available on the website following the conclusion of the presentation.

AGM 2020

Kerry announces that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the company will take place on Thursday 30 April 2020 at the Brandon Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry at 14:00.

C ontact Information