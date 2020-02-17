Log in
Kerry : Notice of Results and AGM

02/17/2020 | 07:17am EST

Notice of Results and AGM

Released : 17/02/2020 10:25

RNS Number : 2044D
Kerry Group PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

Kerry Group Regulatory Announcement Notice of Results & AGM

NOTICE OF RESULTS

Kerry Group plc ('Kerry') announces that it will release its full year results for 2019 on 18 February 2020 at 07:00 (GMT).

Presentation

Kerry will present the results by webcast at 08:30 GMT. This presentation and webcast will be accessible via the company's website on www.kerrygroup.com/investors

A recording of the webcast will also be made available on the website following the conclusion of the presentation.

AGM 2020

Kerry announces that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the company will take place on Thursday 30 April 2020 at the Brandon Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry at 14:00.

Contact Information

Company Secretarial

Ronan Deasy

Company Secretary

+353 66 7182000

ronan.deasy@kerry.ie

Website

www.kerrygroup.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NORTRMMTMTTBBJM

Disclaimer

Kerry Group plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:16:03 UTC
