Kerry : Preliminary Results 2019 Presentation
02/18/2020 | 06:11am EST
Preliminary
Statement
of Results
18 February 2020
Preliminary Statement of Results 2019
1 Review of
Business
2 Financial Review
3
Outlook & Future
Prospects
Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer
Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer
Key Highlights - Continued Delivery and Strategic Development
Growth
Integrated Solutions
Developing Markets
Driven by Taste & Nutrition
Kerry's leading integrated
Continued strong growth,
volume growth and
solutions capability driving
technology deployment
strategic acquisitions
performance and innovation
and strategic expansion
Revenue
+10%
€7.2bn
€6.6bn
2018
2019
Vol
Trading Profit
Developing Markets
+10%
€1.6bn
+12%
€903m
€806m
2018
2019
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Business Review - Taste & Nutrition
2019
Growth
Revenue
€6,018m
+4.0%
1
Trading margin
15.3%
+20bps
Continued volume growth ahead of our markets:
Nutrition and wellbeing a key driver of growth
Winning across a diverse customer base
Developing markets +10.0%
Foodservice +5.5%
Pricing +0.1% - reflecting broadly neutral raw material costs
Margin progression primarily driven by enhanced product mix and operating leverage
¹ Volume growth
Taste & Nutrition - End Use Market Overview
Food EUMs overall delivered good growth - led by Meat and Snacks
Meat - excellent performance driven by clean label, natural preservation and plant-based innovations
Snacks - very strong growth through healthier snacking
Dairy - good performance within ice cream through healthy indulgence innovations
Bakery & Confectionery - a number of successful LTOs in Europe
Meals - significant churn across the category
Cereal & Sweet - overall remained challenged
Beverage EUMs performed well - particularly in Europe & APMEA, led by health & wellness innovations across category
Pharma EUMs achieved good growth driven by excipients
+3%
+9%
+1%
0%
+9% Taste & Nutrition
End Use Market
Analysis
1 -3%
+6%
+5%
Food EUMs
Meat
Beverage EUMs
Snacks
Pharma EUMs
Dairy
Bakery & Confectionery
Meals
Cereal, Sweet & Other
¹ Volume growth by End Use Market
Taste & Nutrition - Business Growth by Region
Volume Growth
Americas
by Region
€3.2bn
10.3%
• North America - good growth
versus softer market volumes,
with Meat and Snacks EUMs
2.7%
2.0%
performing strongly
• LATAM - good growth in
Americas
Europe
APMEA
Mexico and Brazil, with
Kerry
Market
Central America solid
• Strategic acquisitions further
Developed Developing enhancing our technology
72% 28% capabilities
Performed well, led by good growth in Beverage, Meat and Snacks EUMs
Eastern Europe & Russia delivered strong growth and business development
Foodservice - strong growth with Beverage menu innovations
Strong growth across all Food and Beverage EUMs
Southwest Asia and MENAT delivered excellent growth
Strategic investments in capacity expansion and additional processing capability in China, India and the Middle East
Note: Kerry third party reported revenue | Kerry market estimates based on published data and company disclosures
Business Review - Consumer Foods
2019
Growth
Revenue
€1,307m
-2.2% / +0.9%
1
Trading margin
7.6%
+10bps
Solid underlying performance against a backdrop of softer markets
Overall volume performance impacted by ready meals contract exit
Pricing of -0.5% reflective of lower input costs and market pricing
Trading margin improvement - Realignment programme completed and delivered to plan
Successful launch of meat-free ranges
Everyday Fresh
Richmond - good growth in chilled, while frozen challenged
Spreadable butter - solid overall performance
Convenience Meal Solutions
New business offset by contract exit and reduced promotional activity
Frozen - solid performance across the range
Food to Go
Dairy snacking - Cheestrings grew strongly, supported by new listings
Meat snacking - Fridge Raiders snacking range continued to reach into broader consumer markets
Note: ¹ volume growth excluding contract exit
Acquisitions Completed - Aligned to Strategic Priorities
Strategic
Acquisitions Completed
Priorities
Taste
Nutrition
Developing
Markets
Foodservice
Total Consideration of €562m
Strategic Value
Creation
Improved Taste
Enhanced Nutrition
New Functionality
New Applications
New Geographies
New Channels
New Solutions
FY 2019 Financial Review
€7.2bn
€903m
393.7c
Revenue
Trading
Adjusted
Profit
EPS
Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer
FY 2019 Financial Highlights
Revenue
€7.2bn
+2.8% volume growth
+9.6% reported growth
Trading profit
€903m
+9.5% constant currency
+12.1% reported growth
Trading margin
12.5%
+30bps margin expansion
Adjusted EPS
393.7c
+8.3% constant currency
+11.4% reported growth
Basic EPS
320.4c
+4.7% reported growth
ROACE
11.8%
FY 2018: 12.0%
Free cash flow
€515m
74% cash conversion 1
1 expressed as a percentage of adjusted earnings after tax
Group Revenue Growth Analysis
€6,608m
€7,241m
9.6%
Volume
Translation
2.8%
Acquisitions
currency
/ disposals
2.1%
4.7%
Note: Group net pricing was flat in the year
Group Revenue Breakdown
Group Revenue 2019
+2.8%
Taste & Nutrition Volume Growth
-2.2%
1
€1bn
Group
Consumer
Taste &
Foods
Nutrition
Kerry Reported Revenue
Kerry Volume Growth
Market Volume Growth
Group Trading Margin Breakdown
Kerryexcel
€903m
€806m
FY 2018
Portfolio Mix /
Net Price
Kerryexcel
Kerryexcel
Currency
Acquisitions
Other
¹
FY 2019
Operating Leverage
Efficiencies
Investments
Trading
12.2%
0.4%
0.0%
0.3%
(0.4%)
0.0%
0.1%
(0.1%)
12.5%
Margin
Free Cash Flow
2019
2018
€m
€m
Trading profit
903
806
Depreciation (net)
191
134
Movement in average working capital
(89)
(57)
Pension contributions paid less pension expense
(27)
(40)
Cash inflow from operations
978
843
Finance costs (net)
(81)
(65)
Taxation
(67)
(46)
Capital expenditure (net)
(315)
(285)
Free cash flow
515
447
Cash conversion
1
74%
72%
Strong Credit Metrics with Long Maturity Profile
Extended Maturity Profile of Net Debt
Undrawn
€1.1bn
RCF
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2029
Net Debt of €1.9bn
On demand
Up to 1 year
< 2 years
2 to 5 years
> 5 years
(€550m)
€140m
€1m
€733m
€1,539m
Strong Credit Metrics
2019
2018
Net debt: EBITDA
*
1.8x
1.7x
EBITDA: Net interest
*
13.2x
14.7x
Other Matters
Finance costs (net)
Increase of €15m primarily due to acquisitions and the transition to IFRS 16
Pension
Net deficit of €9m - decrease of €35m due to strong return on assets offset by movements in
discount rates
Non-trading items
Net charge of €92m - due to M&A integration & transaction-related costs and Foods realignment
Kerryconnect
North America deployment commenced and progressing well
Dividends
Final dividend of 55.1 cent proposed - an increase of 12.0%
Raw materials
Overall flat in 2019
Currency
2019 EPS translation impact: +3.1%
2020 EPS translation outlook: c. +2-3%
Outlook & Future Prospects
Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer
Accelerating Consumer Change is Reshaping Our Industry
Traditional Models Being Redefined
Consumer Revolution
Driving Customer Transformation
Reshaping Industry
Food for Life & Wellbeing
Managing Accelerating Fragmentation
Organisational Agility Critical
New Taste Experiences
Elevated Nutrition that Tastes Great
Integrated Innovation Processes
Trust is Core
Being Trusted
Supply Chains Being Redefined
'Made-for-me'
Digital Transformation
Manufacturing Needs Evolving
Sustainability Driving Change Across the End-to-End Supply Chain
Our Sustainability Strategy - Innovation Enabling Sustainable Nutrition
Innovation Vision
2030 Commitments
Impact We
Will Deliver
Sustainable Solutions
Sustainable Agriculture
Better for People
Co-creating solutions with
100% of key raw materials
Enabling more sustainable
customers that address the
are sustainably sourced
nutrition for millions of
industry's biggest challenges
+ Climate Action
=
consumers
Investing for the Future
Better for Communities
Leading investment in
Net Zero Emissions by
Partnering for a food system
RD&A to shape a
2050 with absolute
that works for everyone
sustainable food future
reduction of 1/3 by 2030
Sustainable by Design
Circularity
Better for the Planet
Our innovation programme
100% waste recovered and
Protecting the planet and
will be deliberately focused
50% reduction in food waste
vital ecosystems on which
on delivering sustainable
we depend
nutrition
The Nutrition & Wellness Partner …
right across the beverage market
Categories being redefined and reinvented
Oat Frappe for Foodservice
Functional Oats
Ebi-Frappe
TasteSense
TM
ProDiem
Fermented Probiotic Kombucha Tea
Natural Flavour
Tea Vinegar
GanedenBC
30
TasteSense
TM
Zero Alcohol Whiskey
Natural Flavour
Wine Spirit Extract
Whiskey Absolute
Red Arrow Smoke Sugar
Natural Extracts
Sensory
Customer &
Consumer Insights
Authentic
Recipes &
Formulas
Analytical
Testing
Regulatory
& Quality
Processing
Application
Technology
Expertise
Nutrition & Wellness now spans across all beverage categories
Outlook 2020
Continued Delivery and Strategic Development
Taste & Nutrition: Strong innovation pipeline and good growth prospects, as we continue to further deploy our customer-centric business model
Consumer Foods: Continue to selectively focus on growth opportunities
Invest for growth aligned to changing market landscape opportunities
Pursue M&A opportunities aligned to our strategic growth priorities
In 2020, we expect to deliver adjusted EPS growth
of 5% to 9% on a constant currency basis
Revenue Growth Components FY 2019
Transaction
Translation
Acquisitions/
Volume
Price
Currency
Currency
Disposals
Total
Taste & Nutrition
4.0%
0.1%
0.0%
2.6%
5.8%
12.5%
Consumer Foods
(2.2%)
(0.5%)
0.0%
0.3%
0.0%
(2.4%)
Group
2.8%
0.0%
0.0%
2.1%
4.7%
9.6%
Trading Margin by Business
2019
2018
2019
Trading
2018
Trading
Revenue
Profit
Revenue
Profit
€m
€m
%
€m
€m
%
Taste & Nutrition
6,017.6
918.5
15.3%
5,350.6
805.3
15.1%
Consumer Foods
1,306.6
98.9
7.6%
1,339.0
100.1
7.5%
Eliminations/unallocated
(82.9)
(114.7)
(82.0)
(99.8)
Group
7,241.3
902.7
12.5%
6,607.6
805.6
12.2%
EPS Reconciliation
2019
2018
€ cent
€ cent
Basic EPS
320.4
305.9
Brand related intangible asset amortisation
21.4
16.3
Non-trading items (net of related tax)
51.9
31.2
Adjusted EPS
393.7
353.4
Retranslating PY adjusted EPS at current year average fx rates
10.1
Adjusted EPS in constant currency
393.7
363.5
Net Debt as at 31 December 2019
@ Floating
@ Fixed
Debt
Rates
Rates
€m
€m
€m
Euro
1,793
245
1,548
Sterling
-
-
-
US dollar
620
397
223
Other
5
5
-
Gross debt
2,418
647
1,771
Cash
(555)
(555)
-
Net debt
1,863
92
1,771
Gross debt
2019
27%
73%
Gross debt
2018
50%
50%
Weighted average maturity of debt: 5.9 years
Exchange Rate Movements
Average Exchange Rates - 2019 v 2018
3%
2%
1%
1%
AUD
BRL
CNY
GBP
MXN
MYR
RUB
USD
ZAR
(2%)
Strong Growth While Maintaining Return on Average Capital Employed
500
14%
450
12%
12%
400
393.7
10%
353.4
350
341.2
8%
323.4
300
301.9
6%
278.9
250
257.9
234.0
4%
213.4
200
192.1
2%
150
0%
100
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Adjusted EPS
ROACE
© Kerry | 29 |
Adjusted EPS, ROACE and Cash Conversion as defined in the Annual Report
Leader in R&D | No. 1 in Developing Markets
Largest R&D Spend Taste & Nutrition
€m
Developing Market Sales Taste & Nutrition
€m
283
261
180
175
108 105
97 97
79 76
35
23 13
Kerry Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 Peer 12 T&N
1,647
1,385
1,180
1,033
821
732
654
392
303 298
264 190 155
Kerry Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 Peer 12 T&N
Share Register
Institutional Analysis
Institutions 60%
Kerry Co-operative 13%
North America 20%
UK 15%
Continental Europe | Rest of World 23%
Ireland 2%
Retail 27%
Shares in issue at 31 December 2019: 176,514,942
Preliminary
Statement
of Results
18 February 2020
