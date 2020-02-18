Kerry : Preliminary Results 2019 Presentation 0 02/18/2020 | 06:11am EST Send by mail :

Preliminary Statement of Results 18 February 2020 Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data. However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors. Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Preliminary Statement of Results 2019 1 Review of Business 2 FinancialReview 3 Outlook & Future Prospects Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer Key Highlights - Continued Delivery and Strategic Development Growth Integrated Solutions Developing Markets Driven by Taste & Nutrition Kerry's leading integrated Continued strong growth, volume growth and solutions capability driving technology deployment strategic acquisitions performance and innovation and strategic expansion Revenue +10% €7.2bn €6.6bn 2018 2019 Vol Trading Profit Developing Markets +10% €1.6bn +12% €903m €806m 2018 2019 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 © Kerry | 4 | Business Review - Taste & Nutrition 2019 Growth Revenue €6,018m +4.0%1 Trading margin 15.3% +20bps Continued volume growth ahead of our markets: Nutrition and wellbeing a key driver of growth

Winning across a diverse customer base

Developing markets +10.0%

Foodservice +5.5% Pricing +0.1% - reflecting broadly neutral raw material costs Margin progression primarily driven by enhanced product mix and operating leverage © Kerry | 5 | ¹ Volume growth Taste & Nutrition - End Use Market Overview Food EUMs overall delivered good growth - led by Meat and Snacks Meat - excellent performance driven by clean label, natural preservation and plant-based innovations

plant-based innovations Snacks - very strong growth through healthier snacking

Dairy - good performance within ice cream through healthy indulgence innovations

Bakery & Confectionery - a number of successful LTOs in Europe

Meals - significant churn across the category

Cereal & Sweet - overall remained challenged Beverage EUMs performed well - particularly in Europe & APMEA, led by health & wellness innovations across category Pharma EUMs achieved good growth driven by excipients +3% +9%+1% 0% +9% Taste & Nutrition End Use Market Analysis1-3% +6% +5% Food EUMs Meat Beverage EUMs Snacks Pharma EUMs Dairy Bakery & Confectionery Meals Cereal, Sweet & Other © Kerry | 6 | ¹ Volume growth by End Use Market Taste & Nutrition - Business Growth by Region Volume Growth Americas by Region €3.2bn 10.3% EuropeAPMEA €1.5bn€1.3bn • North America - good growth versus softer market volumes, with Meat and Snacks EUMs 2.7% 2.0% performing strongly • LATAM - good growth in Americas Europe APMEA Mexico and Brazil, with Kerry Market Central America solid • Strategic acquisitions further Developed Developing enhancing our technology 72%28%capabilities Performed well, led by good growth in Beverage, Meat and Snacks EUMs

Eastern Europe & Russia delivered strong growth and business development

Foodservice - strong growth with Beverage menu innovations Strong growth across all Food and Beverage EUMs

Southwest Asia and MENAT delivered excellent growth

Strategic investments in capacity expansion and additional processing capability in China, India and the Middle East © Kerry 2020| 7 | | 7 | Note: Kerry third party reported revenue | Kerry market estimates based on published data and company disclosures Business Review - Consumer Foods 2019 Growth Revenue €1,307m -2.2% / +0.9%1 Trading margin 7.6% +10bps Solid underlying performance against a backdrop of softer markets

Overall volume performance impacted by ready meals contract exit

Pricing of -0.5% reflective of lower input costs and market pricing

-0.5% reflective of lower input costs and market pricing Trading margin improvement - Realignment programme completed and delivered to plan

Successful launch of meat-free ranges Everyday Fresh Richmond - good growth in chilled, while frozen challenged

Spreadable butter - solid overall performance Convenience Meal Solutions New business offset by contract exit and reduced promotional activity

Frozen - solid performance across the range Food to Go Dairy snacking - Cheestrings grew strongly, supported by new listings

Meat snacking - Fridge Raiders snacking range continued to reach into broader consumer markets © Kerry | 8 | Note: ¹ volume growth excluding contract exit Acquisitions Completed - Aligned to Strategic Priorities Strategic Acquisitions Completed Priorities Taste Nutrition Developing Markets Foodservice Total Consideration of €562m Strategic Value Creation Improved Taste Enhanced Nutrition New Functionality New Applications New Geographies New Channels New Solutions © Kerry | 9 | Note: Completed 11 acquisitions in 2019 (inclusive of four other acquisitions completed in the year not highlighted above) FY 2019 Financial Review €7.2bn €903m 393.7c Revenue Trading Adjusted Profit EPS Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer FY 2019 Financial Highlights Revenue €7.2bn +2.8% volume growth +9.6% reported growth Trading profit €903m +9.5% constant currency +12.1% reported growth Trading margin 12.5% +30bps margin expansion Adjusted EPS 393.7c +8.3% constant currency +11.4% reported growth Basic EPS 320.4c +4.7% reported growth ROACE 11.8% FY 2018: 12.0% Free cash flow €515m 74% cash conversion1 © Kerry | 11 | 1 expressed as a percentage of adjusted earnings after tax Group Revenue Growth Analysis 2018 2019 €6,608m€7,241m 9.6% Volume Translation 2.8% Acquisitions currency / disposals 2.1% 4.7% © Kerry | 12 | Note: Group net pricing was flat in the year Group Revenue Breakdown Group Revenue 2019 +2.8% Taste & Nutrition Volume Growth €7bn +4.0% €6bn 4.4% 3.8% 3.8% 4.0% -2.2%1 €1bn Group Consumer Taste & Foods Nutrition Kerry Reported Revenue Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Kerry Volume Growth Market Volume Growth © Kerry | 13 | ¹ Excluding the impact of the ready meals contract exit, Consumer Foods volumes would have increased by +0.9% | Kerry market volumes estimates based on published data and company disclosures Group Trading Margin Breakdown Kerryexcel €903m €806m FY 2018 Portfolio Mix / Net Price Kerryexcel Kerryexcel Currency Acquisitions Other¹ FY 2019 Operating Leverage Efficiencies Investments Trading 12.2% 0.4% 0.0% 0.3% (0.4%) 0.0% 0.1% (0.1%) 12.5% Margin © Kerry | 14 | ¹ Other comprises Brexit risk management costs incurred (-11bps) and impact from IFRS 16 'Leases' (+5bps) Free Cash Flow 2019 2018 €m €m Trading profit 903 806 Depreciation (net) 191 134 Movement in average working capital (89) (57) Pension contributions paid less pension expense (27) (40) Cash inflow from operations 978 843 Finance costs (net) (81) (65) Taxation (67) (46) Capital expenditure (net) (315) (285) Free cash flow 515 447 Cash conversion1 74% 72% © Kerry | 15 | ¹ Expressed as a percentage of adjusted earnings after tax Strong Credit Metrics with Long Maturity Profile Extended Maturity Profile of Net Debt Undrawn €1.1bn RCF 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2029 Net Debt of €1.9bn On demand Up to 1 year < 2 years 2 to 5 years > 5 years (€550m) €140m €1m €733m €1,539m Strong Credit Metrics 2019 2018 Net debt: EBITDA* 1.8x 1.7x EBITDA: Net interest * 13.2x 14.7x © Kerry | 16 | * Calculated on a pro-forma basis Other Matters Finance costs (net) Increase of €15m primarily due to acquisitions and the transition to IFRS 16 Pension Net deficit of €9m - decrease of €35m due to strong return on assets offset by movements in discount rates Non-trading items Net charge of €92m - due to M&A integration & transaction-related costs and Foods realignment Kerryconnect North America deployment commenced and progressing well Dividends Final dividend of 55.1 cent proposed - an increase of 12.0% Raw materials Overall flat in 2019 Currency 2019 EPS translation impact: +3.1% 2020 EPS translation outlook: c. +2-3% © Kerry | 17 | Outlook & Future Prospects Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer Accelerating Consumer Change is Reshaping Our Industry Traditional Models Being Redefined Consumer Revolution Driving Customer Transformation Reshaping Industry Food for Life & Wellbeing Managing Accelerating Fragmentation Organisational Agility Critical New Taste Experiences Elevated Nutrition that Tastes Great Integrated Innovation Processes Trust is Core Being Trusted Supply Chains Being Redefined 'Made-for-me' Digital Transformation Manufacturing Needs Evolving Sustainability Driving Change Across the End-to-End Supply Chain © Kerry | 19 | Our Sustainability Strategy - Innovation Enabling Sustainable Nutrition Innovation Vision 2030 Commitments Impact We Will Deliver Sustainable Solutions Sustainable Agriculture Better for People Co-creating solutions with 100% of key raw materials Enabling more sustainable customers that address the are sustainably sourced nutrition for millions of industry's biggest challenges + Climate Action = consumers Investing for the Future Better for Communities Leading investment in Net Zero Emissions by Partnering for a food system RD&A to shape a 2050 with absolute that works for everyone sustainable food future reduction of 1/3 by 2030 Sustainable by Design Circularity Better for the Planet Our innovation programme 100% waste recovered and Protecting the planet and will be deliberately focused 50% reduction in food waste vital ecosystems on which on delivering sustainable we depend nutrition © Kerry | 20 | The Nutrition & Wellness Partner … right across the beverage market Categories being redefined and reinvented Examples Oat Frappe for Foodservice Functional Oats Ebi-Frappe TasteSenseTM ProDiem Fermented Probiotic Kombucha Tea Natural Flavour Tea Vinegar GanedenBC30 TasteSenseTM Zero Alcohol Whiskey Natural Flavour Wine Spirit Extract Whiskey Absolute Red Arrow Smoke Sugar Natural Extracts Sensory Customer & Consumer Insights Authentic Recipes & Formulas Analytical Testing Regulatory & Quality Processing Application Technology Expertise Nutrition & Wellness now spans across all beverage categories © Kerry | 21 | Outlook 2020 Continued Delivery and Strategic Development

Taste & Nutrition: Strong innovation pipeline and good growth prospects, as we continue to further deploy our customer-centric business model Consumer Foods: Continue to selectively focus on growth opportunities

Invest for growth aligned to changing market landscape opportunities

Trading Margin by Business 2019 2018 2019 Trading 2018 Trading Revenue Profit Revenue Profit €m €m % €m €m % Taste & Nutrition 6,017.6 918.5 15.3% 5,350.6 805.3 15.1% Consumer Foods 1,306.6 98.9 7.6% 1,339.0 100.1 7.5% Eliminations/unallocated (82.9) (114.7) (82.0) (99.8) Group 7,241.3 902.7 12.5% 6,607.6 805.6 12.2% © Kerry | 25 | EPS Reconciliation 2019 2018 € cent € cent Basic EPS 320.4 305.9 Brand related intangible asset amortisation 21.4 16.3 Non-trading items (net of related tax) 51.9 31.2 Adjusted EPS 393.7 353.4 Retranslating PY adjusted EPS at current year average fx rates 10.1 Adjusted EPS in constant currency 393.7 363.5 © Kerry | 26 | Net Debt as at 31 December 2019 @ Floating @ Fixed Debt Rates Rates €m €m €m Euro 1,793 245 1,548 Sterling - - - US dollar 620 397 223 Other 5 5 - Gross debt 2,418 647 1,771 Cash (555) (555) - Net debt 1,863 92 1,771 Gross debt 2019 27% 73% Gross debt 2018 50% 50% Weighted average maturity of debt: 5.9 years © Kerry | 27 | Exchange Rate Movements Average Exchange Rates - 2019 v 2018 5% 5% 3% 2% 1%1% AUD BRL CNY GBP MXN MYR RUB USD ZAR (2%) (2%) (2%) © Kerry | 28 | Strong Growth While Maintaining Return on Average Capital Employed 500 14% 450 12% 12% 400 393.7 10% 353.4 350 341.2 8% 323.4 300 301.9 6% 278.9 250 257.9 234.0 4% 213.4 200 192.1 2% 150 0% 100 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Adjusted EPS ROACE © Kerry | 29 | Adjusted EPS, ROACE and Cash Conversion as defined in the Annual Report Leader in R&D | No. 1 in Developing Markets Largest R&D Spend Taste & Nutrition €m Developing Market Sales Taste & Nutrition €m 283 261 180 175 108 105 97 97 79 76 35 23 13 Kerry Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 Peer 12 T&N 1,647 1,385 1,180 1,033 821 732 654 392 303 298 264 190 155 Kerry Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 Peer 12 T&N © Kerry | 30 | Share Register Institutional Analysis Institutions 60% Kerry Co-operative 13% North America 20% UK 15% Continental Europe | Rest of World 23% Ireland 2% Retail 27% © Kerry | 31 | Shares in issue at 31 December 2019: 176,514,942 Preliminary Statement of Results 18 February 2020

