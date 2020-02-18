Kerry : Preliminary Results 2019 Presentation

Log in
02/18/2020 | 06:11am EST

Preliminary

Statement

of Results

18 February 2020

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data.

However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors. Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections.

These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Preliminary Statement of Results 2019

1 Review of

Business

2 FinancialReview

3

Outlook & Future

Prospects

Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer

Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer

Key Highlights - Continued Delivery and Strategic Development

Growth

Integrated Solutions

Developing Markets

Driven by Taste & Nutrition

Kerry's leading integrated

Continued strong growth,

volume growth and

solutions capability driving

technology deployment

strategic acquisitions

performance and innovation

and strategic expansion

Revenue

+10%

€7.2bn

€6.6bn

2018

2019

Vol

Trading Profit

Developing Markets

+10%

€1.6bn

+12%

€903m

€806m

2018

2019

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

© Kerry | 4 |

Business Review - Taste & Nutrition

2019

Growth

Revenue

€6,018m

+4.0%1

Trading margin

15.3%

+20bps

Continued volume growth ahead of our markets:

  • Nutrition and wellbeing a key driver of growth
  • Winning across a diverse customer base
  • Developing markets +10.0%
  • Foodservice +5.5%

Pricing +0.1% - reflecting broadly neutral raw material costs

Margin progression primarily driven by enhanced product mix and operating leverage

© Kerry | 5 |

¹ Volume growth

Taste & Nutrition - End Use Market Overview

Food EUMs overall delivered good growth - led by Meat and Snacks

  • Meat - excellent performance driven by clean label, natural preservation and plant-based innovations
  • Snacks - very strong growth through healthier snacking
  • Dairy - good performance within ice cream through healthy indulgence innovations
  • Bakery & Confectionery - a number of successful LTOs in Europe
  • Meals - significant churn across the category
  • Cereal & Sweet - overall remained challenged

Beverage EUMs performed well - particularly in Europe & APMEA, led by health & wellness innovations across category

Pharma EUMs achieved good growth driven by excipients

+3%

+9%+1%

0%

+9% Taste & Nutrition

End Use Market

Analysis1-3%

+6%

+5%

Food EUMs

Meat

Beverage EUMs

Snacks

Pharma EUMs

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Meals

Cereal, Sweet & Other

© Kerry | 6 |

¹ Volume growth by End Use Market

Taste & Nutrition - Business Growth by Region

Volume Growth

Americas

by Region

€3.2bn

10.3%

EuropeAPMEA

€1.5bn€1.3bn

North America - good growth

versus softer market volumes,

with Meat and Snacks EUMs

2.7%

2.0%

performing strongly

LATAM - good growth in

Americas

Europe

APMEA

Mexico and Brazil, with

Kerry

Market

Central America solid

Strategic acquisitions further

Developed Developing enhancing our technology

72%28%capabilities

  • Performed well, led by good growth in Beverage, Meat and Snacks EUMs
  • Eastern Europe & Russia delivered strong growth and business development
  • Foodservice - strong growth with Beverage menu innovations
  • Strong growth across all Food and Beverage EUMs
  • Southwest Asia and MENAT delivered excellent growth
  • Strategic investments in capacity expansion and additional processing capability in China, India and the Middle East

© Kerry 2020| 7 | | 7 |

Note: Kerry third party reported revenue | Kerry market estimates based on published data and company disclosures

Business Review - Consumer Foods

2019

Growth

Revenue

€1,307m

-2.2% / +0.9%1

Trading margin

7.6%

+10bps

  • Solid underlying performance against a backdrop of softer markets
  • Overall volume performance impacted by ready meals contract exit
  • Pricing of -0.5% reflective of lower input costs and market pricing
  • Trading margin improvement - Realignment programme completed and delivered to plan
  • Successful launch of meat-free ranges

Everyday Fresh

  • Richmond - good growth in chilled, while frozen challenged
  • Spreadable butter - solid overall performance

Convenience Meal Solutions

  • New business offset by contract exit and reduced promotional activity
  • Frozen - solid performance across the range

Food to Go

  • Dairy snacking - Cheestrings grew strongly, supported by new listings
  • Meat snacking - Fridge Raiders snacking range continued to reach into broader consumer markets

© Kerry | 8 |

Note: ¹ volume growth excluding contract exit

Acquisitions Completed - Aligned to Strategic Priorities

Strategic

Acquisitions Completed

Priorities

Taste

Nutrition

Developing

Markets

Foodservice

Total Consideration of €562m

Strategic Value

Creation

Improved Taste

Enhanced Nutrition

New Functionality

New Applications

New Geographies

New Channels

New Solutions

© Kerry | 9 |

Note: Completed 11 acquisitions in 2019 (inclusive of four other acquisitions completed in the year not highlighted above)

FY 2019 Financial Review

€7.2bn

€903m

393.7c

Revenue

Trading

Adjusted

Profit

EPS

Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer

FY 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue

€7.2bn

+2.8% volume growth

+9.6% reported growth

Trading profit

€903m

+9.5% constant currency

+12.1% reported growth

Trading margin

12.5%

+30bps margin expansion

Adjusted EPS

393.7c

+8.3% constant currency

+11.4% reported growth

Basic EPS

320.4c

+4.7% reported growth

ROACE

11.8%

FY 2018: 12.0%

Free cash flow

€515m

74% cash conversion1

© Kerry | 11 |

1 expressed as a percentage of adjusted earnings after tax

Group Revenue Growth Analysis

2018

2019

€6,608m€7,241m

9.6%

Volume

Translation

2.8%

Acquisitions

currency

/ disposals

2.1%

4.7%

© Kerry | 12 |

Note: Group net pricing was flat in the year

Group Revenue Breakdown

Group Revenue 2019

+2.8%

Taste & Nutrition Volume Growth

€7bn

+4.0%

€6bn

4.4%

3.8% 3.8% 4.0%

-2.2%1

€1bn

Group

Consumer

Taste &

Foods

Nutrition

Kerry Reported Revenue

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Kerry Volume Growth

Market Volume Growth

© Kerry | 13 |

¹ Excluding the impact of the ready meals contract exit, Consumer Foods volumes would have increased by +0.9% | Kerry market volumes estimates based on published data and company disclosures

Group Trading Margin Breakdown

Kerryexcel

€903m

€806m

FY 2018

Portfolio Mix /

Net Price

Kerryexcel

Kerryexcel

Currency

Acquisitions

Other¹

FY 2019

Operating Leverage

Efficiencies

Investments

Trading

12.2%

0.4%

0.0%

0.3%

(0.4%)

0.0%

0.1%

(0.1%)

12.5%

Margin

© Kerry | 14 |

¹ Other comprises Brexit risk management costs incurred (-11bps) and impact from IFRS 16 'Leases' (+5bps)

Free Cash Flow

2019

2018

€m

€m

Trading profit

903

806

Depreciation (net)

191

134

Movement in average working capital

(89)

(57)

Pension contributions paid less pension expense

(27)

(40)

Cash inflow from operations

978

843

Finance costs (net)

(81)

(65)

Taxation

(67)

(46)

Capital expenditure (net)

(315)

(285)

Free cash flow

515

447

Cash conversion1

74%

72%

© Kerry | 15 |

¹ Expressed as a percentage of adjusted earnings after tax

Strong Credit Metrics with Long Maturity Profile

Extended Maturity Profile of Net Debt

Undrawn

€1.1bn

RCF

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2029

Net Debt of €1.9bn

On demand

Up to 1 year

< 2 years

2 to 5 years

> 5 years

(€550m)

€140m

€1m

€733m

€1,539m

Strong Credit Metrics

2019

2018

Net debt: EBITDA*

1.8x

1.7x

EBITDA: Net interest *

13.2x

14.7x

© Kerry | 16 |

* Calculated on a pro-forma basis

Other Matters

Finance costs (net)

Increase of €15m primarily due to acquisitions and the transition to IFRS 16

Pension

Net deficit of €9m - decrease of €35m due to strong return on assets offset by movements in

discount rates

Non-trading items

Net charge of €92m - due to M&A integration & transaction-related costs and Foods realignment

Kerryconnect

North America deployment commenced and progressing well

Dividends

Final dividend of 55.1 cent proposed - an increase of 12.0%

Raw materials

Overall flat in 2019

Currency

2019 EPS translation impact: +3.1%

2020 EPS translation outlook: c. +2-3%

© Kerry | 17 |

Outlook & Future Prospects

Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer

Accelerating Consumer Change is Reshaping Our Industry

Traditional Models Being Redefined

Consumer Revolution

Driving Customer Transformation

Reshaping Industry

Food for Life & Wellbeing

Managing Accelerating Fragmentation

Organisational Agility Critical

New Taste Experiences

Elevated Nutrition that Tastes Great

Integrated Innovation Processes

Trust is Core

Being Trusted

Supply Chains Being Redefined

'Made-for-me'

Digital Transformation

Manufacturing Needs Evolving

Sustainability Driving Change Across the End-to-End Supply Chain

© Kerry | 19 |

Our Sustainability Strategy - Innovation Enabling Sustainable Nutrition

Innovation Vision

2030 Commitments

Impact We

Will Deliver

Sustainable Solutions

Sustainable Agriculture

Better for People

Co-creating solutions with

100% of key raw materials

Enabling more sustainable

customers that address the

are sustainably sourced

nutrition for millions of

industry's biggest challenges

+ Climate Action

=

consumers

Investing for the Future

Better for Communities

Leading investment in

Net Zero Emissions by

Partnering for a food system

RD&A to shape a

2050 with absolute

that works for everyone

sustainable food future

reduction of 1/3 by 2030

Sustainable by Design

Circularity

Better for the Planet

Our innovation programme

100% waste recovered and

Protecting the planet and

will be deliberately focused

50% reduction in food waste

vital ecosystems on which

on delivering sustainable

we depend

nutrition

© Kerry | 20 |

The Nutrition & Wellness Partner … right across the beverage market

Categories being redefined and reinvented

Examples

Oat Frappe for Foodservice

Functional Oats

Ebi-Frappe

TasteSenseTM

ProDiem

Fermented Probiotic Kombucha Tea

Natural Flavour

Tea Vinegar

GanedenBC30

TasteSenseTM

Zero Alcohol Whiskey

Natural Flavour

Wine Spirit Extract

Whiskey Absolute

Red Arrow Smoke Sugar

Natural Extracts

Sensory

Customer &

Consumer Insights

Authentic

Recipes &

Formulas

Analytical

Testing

Regulatory

& Quality

Processing Application

Technology Expertise

Nutrition & Wellness now spans across all beverage categories

© Kerry | 21 |

Outlook 2020

  • Continued Delivery and Strategic Development
    • Taste & Nutrition: Strong innovation pipeline and good growth prospects, as we continue to further deploy our customer-centric business model
    • Consumer Foods: Continue to selectively focus on growth opportunities
  • Invest for growth aligned to changing market landscape opportunities
  • Pursue M&A opportunities aligned to our strategic growth priorities

In 2020, we expect to deliver adjusted EPS growth

of 5% to 9% on a constant currency basis

© Kerry | 22 |

Note: Full year guidance reflects estimated impact of coronavirus in Q1 2020

Additional Information

Revenue Growth Components FY 2019

Transaction

Translation

Acquisitions/

Volume

Price

Currency

Currency

Disposals

Total

Taste & Nutrition

4.0%

0.1%

0.0%

2.6%

5.8%

12.5%

Consumer Foods

(2.2%)

(0.5%)

0.0%

0.3%

0.0%

(2.4%)

Group

2.8%

0.0%

0.0%

2.1%

4.7%

9.6%

© Kerry | 24 |

Trading Margin by Business

2019

2018

2019

Trading

2018

Trading

Revenue

Profit

Revenue

Profit

€m

€m

%

€m

€m

%

Taste & Nutrition

6,017.6

918.5

15.3%

5,350.6

805.3

15.1%

Consumer Foods

1,306.6

98.9

7.6%

1,339.0

100.1

7.5%

Eliminations/unallocated

(82.9)

(114.7)

(82.0)

(99.8)

Group

7,241.3

902.7

12.5%

6,607.6

805.6

12.2%

© Kerry | 25 |

EPS Reconciliation

2019

2018

€ cent

€ cent

Basic EPS

320.4

305.9

Brand related intangible asset amortisation

21.4

16.3

Non-trading items (net of related tax)

51.9

31.2

Adjusted EPS

393.7

353.4

Retranslating PY adjusted EPS at current year average fx rates

10.1

Adjusted EPS in constant currency

393.7

363.5

© Kerry | 26 |

Net Debt as at 31 December 2019

@ Floating

@ Fixed

Debt

Rates

Rates

€m

€m

€m

Euro

1,793

245

1,548

Sterling

-

-

-

US dollar

620

397

223

Other

5

5

-

Gross debt

2,418

647

1,771

Cash

(555)

(555)

-

Net debt

1,863

92

1,771

Gross debt

2019

27%

73%

Gross debt

2018

50%

50%

Weighted average maturity of debt: 5.9 years

© Kerry | 27 |

Exchange Rate Movements

Average Exchange Rates - 2019 v 2018

5%

5%

3%

2%

1%1%

AUD

BRL

CNY

GBP

MXN

MYR

RUB

USD

ZAR

(2%)

(2%)

(2%)

© Kerry | 28 |

Strong Growth While Maintaining Return on Average Capital Employed

500

14%

450

12%

12%

400

393.7

10%

353.4

350

341.2

8%

323.4

300

301.9

6%

278.9

250

257.9

234.0

4%

213.4

200

192.1

2%

150

0%

100

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Adjusted EPS

ROACE

© Kerry | 29 |

Adjusted EPS, ROACE and Cash Conversion as defined in the Annual Report

Leader in R&D | No. 1 in Developing Markets

Largest R&D Spend Taste & Nutrition

€m

Developing Market Sales Taste & Nutrition

€m

283

261

180 175

108 105 97 97

79 76

35 23 13

Kerry Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 Peer 12 T&N

1,647

1,385

1,180

1,033

821

732 654

392

303 298 264 190 155

Kerry Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 Peer 12 T&N

© Kerry | 30 |

Kerry estimates based on most recent accounts published & available information

Share Register

Institutional Analysis

Institutions 60%

Kerry Co-operative 13%

North America 20%

UK 15%

Continental Europe | Rest of World 23%

Ireland 2%

Retail 27%

© Kerry | 31 |

Shares in issue at 31 December 2019: 176,514,942

Preliminary

Statement

of Results

18 February 2020

Disclaimer

Kerry Group plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:09:12 UTC
