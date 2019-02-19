Log in
KERRY GROUP PLC

(KYG.A)
Kerry : forecasts 'grave' no-deal Brexit fallout for Irish food firms

02/19/2019 | 12:11pm EST

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's Kerry Group warned on Tuesday of "grave consequences" for Irish food producers if Britain leaves the European Union without a replacement trade deal.

Kerry, which earned just under a quarter of its 2018 revenue of 6.6 billion euro (£5.8 billion) from Britain, said it moved to reduce its exposure to sterling and had stockpiled several weeks supply of raw materials in case of a "no-deal" Brexit.

"If there was to be a crash-out of the European Union, one could expect a significant fall-off in the demand, at least in the short-term in the UK market" Kerry's chief executive Edmond Scanlon told journalists in Dublin.

While 80 percent of Kerry's revenues come from selling ingredients to other consumer food producers around the world, Britain is the largest foreign market for its own 1.3 billion euro consumer foods business.

Although the market had been quite robust, demand began to "tail-off" in the last three months of 2018, Scanlon said.

"I think the threat of a no-deal Brexit... is going to have grave consequences to the broader market here in Ireland," he said, adding that Kerry would be protected by the significant time and resources it has put into preparations.

Scanlon said that while Kerry had several weeks of stocks built up in case of a disruption, some of its customers "are building out 2 or 3 months stock".

If Britain moves to World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs in the absence of a deal the impact would be "extreme", but Kerry would pass on price increases to its customers, he said.

Kerry, which reported earnings per share growth of 8.6 percent for 2018, said earnings would grow by between 6 and 10 percent in 2019, with British consumer demand a key factor.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith)

By Conor Humphries

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 552 M
EBIT 2018 765 M
Net income 2018 581 M
Debt 2018 1 505 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 27,55
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 16 131 M
Chart KERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kerry Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 99,3 €
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Chairman
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Gerry Behan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC5.03%18 220
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY10.58%11 760
HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC16.96%4 033
TREEHOUSE FOODS INC.18.22%3 357
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 932
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS- AG8.20%1 230
