Kerry Logistics Network : Letter to New Registered Shareholder(s) and Reply Form - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications
0
03/13/2020 | 05:49am EDT
(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and continued into Bermuda
as an exempted company with limited liability)
Stock Code 636
16 March 2020
Dear New Registered Shareholder(s),
Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") in relation to the corporate communications (the "Corporate Communications") and the bye-laws of Kerry Logistics Network Limited (the "Company"), the Company makes available various options for you to elect for the receipt of Corporate Communications of the Company in the future. Corporate Communications mean any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but not limited to (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings;
listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. You may choose one of the options set out below:
to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.kerrylogistics.com (the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive a printed notification (the "Notification") notifying you of the publication of each relevant Corporate Communication on the Company's website; or
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
For the purpose of environmental protection and cost saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") (with postage pre-paid mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form#) and sign and return the same by post or by email (kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com) to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you are posting outside Hong Kong, please affix appropriate postage.
If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating any objection from you by 15 April 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version for all the Corporate Communications and only a Notification will be sent to you in the future.
Even if you elect the Website Version, you have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Branch Share Registrar by post or by e-mail(kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com) to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. If, for any reason, you have difficulties in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of the Corporate Communications, or wish to receive a printed version, the Company will, upon your reasonable request in writing or by email, promptly send a printed version of the Corporate Communications to you free of charge.
Please note that the Website Version of both English and Chinese languages, and in accessible format, of the Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at www.kerrylogistics.com and on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at
2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
By Order of the Board
Kerry Logistics Network Limited
LEE Pui Nee
Company Secretary
If the mailing label is used for posting in Hong Kong, no postage stamp is required. Please affix appropriate postage stamp when posting outside Hong Kong.
Reply Form 回條
To: Kerry Logistics Network Limited (the "Company")
致：
嘉里物流聯網有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code 636)
（股份代號636）
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
經卓佳證券登記有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓
Email: kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com
電郵：kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* in the manner as indicated below：
本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取公司通訊*：
(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website (the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive a printed notification of the publication of each relevant Corporate Communication on the Company's website；OR
to receive theprinted English versionof all future Corporate Communications ONLY；OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
to receive theprinted Chinese versionof all future Corporate Communications ONLY；OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
Name of shareholder:
Signature(s):
股東姓名：
簽署：
Contact telephone number:
Date:
聯絡電話號碼：
日期：
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or receive a response indicating your objection by15 April 2020, you are deemed to have elected to receive the Website Version. We will only send to you by post to your address appearing in the register of members of the Company maintained by the Branch Share Registrar (as defined below) the Company's printed notifications when the
Corporate Communications are published on the Company's website.
倘若本公司於2020年4月15日仍未收到 閣下的回條或 閣下表示反對的回覆， 閣下將被視作選擇收取網上版本。本公司將在公司通訊登載於本公司網站後根據股份過戶登記分處（定 義見下文）所存置本公司股東名冊列示的地址只郵寄通知函件的印刷本予 閣下。
By selecting the Website Version i.e. to read the Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the
right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
在選擇網上版本（即瀏覽在本公司網站登載的公司通訊）以代替收取印刷本後， 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本的權利。
If your shares are held in joint names, the Shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Reply Form in order to be
valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to Shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or send a
notice to the Branch Share Registrar's email at kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
上述指示適用於將來寄發予本公司股東之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下以合理書面方式通知香港股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳證券登記有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道 東183號合和中心54樓，或以電郵方式發送至kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com通知股份過戶登記分處另作選擇為止。
Shareholders are entitled to change their choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Branch Share Registrar.
Such notice may also be sent via email to kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, specifying your name, address and request.
股東有權隨時以合理書面方式通知股份過戶登記分處，要求更改收取公司通訊之語言版本及╱或收取方式的選擇。股東亦可透過電郵發出更改通知（註明 閣下的姓名，地址及要求）， 電郵地址為kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instructions given on this Reply Form.
為免存疑，任何在本回條上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
Corporate Communication(s) refers to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the Shareholders, including but not limited to directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports, interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports, notices of
meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms.
公司通訊乃指本公司已發出或將予發出以供股東參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於董事會報告、年度財務報表連同獨立核數師報告及（如適用）財務報告摘要、中期報告及（如適 用）中期報告摘要、大會通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data"in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "PDPO").
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486章〈個人資料（私隱）條例〉（「〈私隱條例〉」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company not being able to process your instructions and/or requests
as stated in this form.
閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its Branch Share Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for
such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記分處、及╱或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal
Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
閣下有權根據〈私隱條例〉的條文查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及╱或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合 和中心54樓）的私隱事務主任提出。
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope to return
MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤
Tricor Investor Services Limited
this Reply Form to us.
卓佳證券登記有限公司
閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
Freepost Number 簡便回郵號碼：37
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:47:01 UTC