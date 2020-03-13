Kerry Logistics Network : Letter to New Registered Shareholder(s) and Reply Form - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and continued into Bermuda

as an exempted company with limited liability)

Stock Code 636

16 March 2020

Dear New Registered Shareholder(s),

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") in relation to the corporate communications (the "Corporate Communications") and the bye-laws of Kerry Logistics Network Limited (the "Company"), the Company makes available various options for you to elect for the receipt of Corporate Communications of the Company in the future. Corporate Communications mean any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but not limited to (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings;

listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. You may choose one of the options set out below:

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.kerrylogistics.com (the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive a printed notification (the "Notification") notifying you of the publication of each relevant Corporate Communication on the Company's website; or to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

For the purpose of environmental protection and cost saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") (with postage pre-paid mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form#) and sign and return the same by post or by email (kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com) to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you are posting outside Hong Kong, please affix appropriate postage.

If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating any objection from you by 15 April 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version for all the Corporate Communications and only a Notification will be sent to you in the future.

Even if you elect the Website Version, you have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Branch Share Registrar by post or by e-mail(kln-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com) to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. If, for any reason, you have difficulties in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of the Corporate Communications, or wish to receive a printed version, the Company will, upon your reasonable request in writing or by email, promptly send a printed version of the Corporate Communications to you free of charge.

Please note that the Website Version of both English and Chinese languages, and in accessible format, of the Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at www.kerrylogistics.com and on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at

2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

By Order of the Board

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

LEE Pui Nee

Company Secretary