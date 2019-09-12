Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kerry Logistics Network Ltd    0636   BMG524181036

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LTD

(0636)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kerry Logistics Network : Repeats Triumphs at Supply Chain Asia Awards 2019 Commended for Innovations in Smart Logistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 0636.HK) triumphed again at the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2019 (the 'Awards') in Singapore. It won the titles of Asian 3PL of the Year for the sixth time and the inaugural Supply Chain Innovation of the Year (Smart Logistics) by judges' selection.

Being named Asian 3PL of the Year again proved Kerry Logistics' consistent service excellence and position as an industry leader in the region. With the title of Supply Chain Innovation of the Year (Smart Logistics), an accolade debuted this year, it was commended for its proprietary Digital Logistics Product Portfolio ('DLPP') Project that digitalised supply chains and introduced significant improvement and enhancement in logistics.

Robert Tan, Managing Director - South & Southeast Asia of Kerry Logistics, said, 'We are grateful to the Awards organiser and fellow members of the logistics industry for the honours once again bestowed upon us. Kerry Logistics has been dedicated to optimising supply chain visibility, efficiency and security through the development of innovative digitalised solutions. At this crucial moment when the global supply chain is undergoing rapid changes, we believe responsiveness powered by innovation greatly enables our supply chain partners to adapt to the shifts and create value. We will remain committed to elevating our service capabilities and exploring technological innovations to deliver sustainable solutions to our partners and customers.'

Organised annually by Supply Chain Asia magazine, the Awards recognise the notable contributions of corporations and individuals to the supply chain and logistics industry. Nominated by the Awards Committee, Supply Chain Asia magazine readers, members of the logistics and supply chain community, and supported by references from direct customers, the Awards winners were chosen by a panel of judges.

Kerry Logistics previously received the Asian 3PL of the Year title in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Disclaimer

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LT
12:32aKERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK : Repeats Triumphs at Supply Chain Asia Awards 2019 Comm..
PU
09/04FUBON BANK HONG KONG : Kerry Logistics Appoints John Parkes as Managing Director..
AQ
09/04KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK : Appoints John Parkes as Managing Director – Inte..
PU
08/29KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK : Revision of Annual Caps for Continuing Connected Trans..
PU
08/29KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK : Records a 194% Surge in Profit attributable to Shareho..
PU
08/29KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK : Results for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
07/19Ex-JPMorgan Banker Denies Bribery -- WSJ
DJ
07/18Former JPMorgan Banker Pleads Not Guilty in 'Sons and Daughters' Bribery Case
DJ
07/18Former JPMorgan senior banker pleads not guilty to HK bribery charges
RE
07/18Former JPMorgan senior banker pleads not guilty to Hong Kong bribery charges
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 43 018 M
EBIT 2019 2 449 M
Net income 2019 3 336 M
Debt 2019 5 278 M
Yield 2019 5,31%
P/E ratio 2019 5,53x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 20 782 M
Chart KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LTD
Duration : Period :
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,97  HKD
Last Close Price 12,12  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Kai Ma Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Yong Boon Yeo Chairman
Chi Wai Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Wai Shun Lee Director-Information Technology
Khoon Hua Kuok Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LTD4.30%2 708
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG16.94%17 874
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%11 332
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG70.99%5 374
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%5 228
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-2.02%4 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group