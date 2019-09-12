Kerry Logistics Network : Repeats Triumphs at Supply Chain Asia Awards 2019 Commended for Innovations in Smart Logistics

Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 0636.HK) triumphed again at the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2019 (the 'Awards') in Singapore. It won the titles of Asian 3PL of the Year for the sixth time and the inaugural Supply Chain Innovation of the Year (Smart Logistics) by judges' selection.

Being named Asian 3PL of the Year again proved Kerry Logistics' consistent service excellence and position as an industry leader in the region. With the title of Supply Chain Innovation of the Year (Smart Logistics), an accolade debuted this year, it was commended for its proprietary Digital Logistics Product Portfolio ('DLPP') Project that digitalised supply chains and introduced significant improvement and enhancement in logistics.

Robert Tan, Managing Director - South & Southeast Asia of Kerry Logistics, said, 'We are grateful to the Awards organiser and fellow members of the logistics industry for the honours once again bestowed upon us. Kerry Logistics has been dedicated to optimising supply chain visibility, efficiency and security through the development of innovative digitalised solutions. At this crucial moment when the global supply chain is undergoing rapid changes, we believe responsiveness powered by innovation greatly enables our supply chain partners to adapt to the shifts and create value. We will remain committed to elevating our service capabilities and exploring technological innovations to deliver sustainable solutions to our partners and customers.'

Organised annually by Supply Chain Asia magazine, the Awards recognise the notable contributions of corporations and individuals to the supply chain and logistics industry. Nominated by the Awards Committee, Supply Chain Asia magazine readers, members of the logistics and supply chain community, and supported by references from direct customers, the Awards winners were chosen by a panel of judges.

Kerry Logistics previously received the Asian 3PL of the Year title in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018.