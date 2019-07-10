Log in
KERRY PROPERTIES LIMITED

(0683)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 07/09
32.5 HKD   -1.96%
Kerry Properties : Change of Registered Office Address in Bermuda

07/10/2019 | 06:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS IN BERMUDA

The board of directors of Kerry Properties Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 15 July 2019, the registered office address of the Company in Bermuda will be changed to:

Victoria Place, 5th Floor 31 Victoria Street Hamilton HM 10 Bermuda

By Order of the Board

Kerry Properties Limited

Li Siu Ching, Liz

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:Messrs. Wong Siu Kong, Kuok Khoon Hua, Bryan Pallop Gaw and Wong Chi Kong, Louis

Independent Non-

executive Directors:Mr. Ku Moon Lun, Ms. Wong Yu Pok, Marina, JPand Mr. Chang Tso Tung, Stephen

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Kerry Properties Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:42:05 UTC
