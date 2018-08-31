Kerry Properties : Interim Report 2018

2018
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company reports the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The Audit and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company has met to review the results and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 prior to recommending them to the Board for approval.
The Group's profit attributable to shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was HK$3,990 million, representing an increase of 21% compared with HK$3,309 million reported for the same period in 2017. The Group measured its investment property portfolio on a fair value basis and recorded an increase in fair value of investment properties (net of deferred taxation) of HK$2,438 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (2017: HK$476 million). Before taking into account the effects of the aforementioned increase in fair value, the Group recorded a decrease of 45% in profit attributable to shareholders to HK$1,552 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (2017: HK$2,833 million). The decrease was mainly due to the adoption of new accounting standards starting from 1 January 2018 (Note 2) and the provision for impairment loss for property under development in Macau amounting to HK$1,175 million (2017: Nil) (Note 6).
Earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was HK$2.75, representing an increase of 20% compared with HK$2.29 per share for the same period in 2017. The basis of calculating the earnings per share is detailed in Note 8 below.
The effect on the Group's profit attributable to shareholders due to the net increase in fair value of the Group's investment properties and related tax effects is as follows:
Six months ended 30 June 20182017
HK$ millionHK$ million
ChangeProfit attributable to shareholders before taking into account the net increase in fair value of investment properties and related tax effects
1,5522,833
-45%Add:
Net increase in fair value of investment properties and related tax effects
2,438476
Profit attributable to shareholders after taking into account the net increase in fair value of investment properties and related tax effects
3,9903,309
+21%The Directors have declared an interim dividend of HK$0.40 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Interim Dividend") (2017: HK$0.45), which is payable on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appear on the registers of members of the Company (the "Registers of Members") on Thursday, 6 September 2018.
At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 18 May 2018, the Shareholders approved the final dividend of HK$0.90 per share and a special dividend of HK$0.15 per share for the year ended 31 December 2017 which amounted to a total of approximately HK$1,524 million and was paid on 5 June 2018.
2018
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June 20182017
Note
HK$'000HK$'000
|
Turnover
|
4
|
10,560,085
|
17,741,993
|
Cost of sales and direct expenses
|
(6,298,326)
|
(13,639,909)
|
Gross profit
|
4
|
4,261,759
|
4,102,084
|
Other income and net gains/(losses)
|
(726,631)
|
293,711
|
Administrative and other operating expenses
|
(532,260)
|
(486,293)
|
Increase in fair value of investment properties
|
3,386,745
|
474,400
|
Operating profit before finance costs
|
6,389,613
|
4,383,902
|
Finance costs
|
(350,858)
|
(215,970)
|
Operating profit
|
5
|
6,038,755
|
4,167,932
|
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
|
805,594
|
687,983
|
Profit before taxation
|
6,844,349
|
4,855,915
|
Taxation
|
7
|
(1,947,846)
|
(1,057,620)
|
Profit for the period
|
4,896,503
|
3,798,295
|
Profit attributable to:
|
Company's shareholders
|
3,990,095
|
3,309,224
|
Non-controlling interests
|
906,408
|
489,071
|
4,896,503
|
3,798,295
|
Earnings per share
|
8
|
- Basic
|
HK$2.75
|
HK$2.29
|
- Diluted
|
HK$2.75
|
HK$2.29
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
|
2018
|
2017
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Profit for the period
|
4,896,503
|
3,798,295
|
Other comprehensive income
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
Cash flow hedges
|
9,341
|
(176,395)
|
Fair value loss on available-for-sale investments
|
-
|
(2,980)
|
Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures
|
(98,500)
|
160,583
|
Net translation differences on foreign operations
|
114,493
|
1,479,854
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
Fair value loss on equity investments at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income
|
(15,805)
|
-
|
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|
9,529
|
1,461,062
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
4,906,032
|
5,259,357
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Company's shareholders
|
3,945,253
|
4,442,866
|
Non-controlling interests
|
960,779
|
816,491
|
4,906,032
|
5,259,357