Kerry Properties : Interim Report 2018

2018

6 September 2018

18 September 2018

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company reports the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The Audit and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company has met to review the results and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 prior to recommending them to the Board for approval.

The Group's profit attributable to shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was HK$3,990 million, representing an increase of 21% compared with HK$3,309 million reported for the same period in 2017. The Group measured its investment property portfolio on a fair value basis and recorded an increase in fair value of investment properties (net of deferred taxation) of HK$2,438 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (2017: HK$476 million). Before taking into account the effects of the aforementioned increase in fair value, the Group recorded a decrease of 45% in profit attributable to shareholders to HK$1,552 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (2017: HK$2,833 million). The decrease was mainly due to the adoption of new accounting standards starting from 1 January 2018 (Note 2) and the provision for impairment loss for property under development in Macau amounting to HK$1,175 million (2017: Nil) (Note 6).

Earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was HK$2.75, representing an increase of 20% compared with HK$2.29 per share for the same period in 2017. The basis of calculating the earnings per share is detailed in Note 8 below.

The effect on the Group's profit attributable to shareholders due to the net increase in fair value of the Group's investment properties and related tax effects is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June 20182017

HK$ millionHK$ million

ChangeProfit attributable to shareholders before taking into account the net increase in fair value of investment properties and related tax effects

1,5522,833

-45%Add:

Net increase in fair value of investment properties and related tax effects

2,438476

Profit attributable to shareholders after taking into account the net increase in fair value of investment properties and related tax effects

3,9903,309

+21%The Directors have declared an interim dividend of HK$0.40 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Interim Dividend") (2017: HK$0.45), which is payable on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appear on the registers of members of the Company (the "Registers of Members") on Thursday, 6 September 2018.

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 18 May 2018, the Shareholders approved the final dividend of HK$0.90 per share and a special dividend of HK$0.15 per share for the year ended 31 December 2017 which amounted to a total of approximately HK$1,524 million and was paid on 5 June 2018.

2018

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June 20182017

Note

HK$'000HK$'000

Turnover 4 10,560,085 17,741,993 Cost of sales and direct expenses (6,298,326) (13,639,909) Gross profit 4 4,261,759 4,102,084 Other income and net gains/(losses) (726,631) 293,711 Administrative and other operating expenses (532,260) (486,293) Increase in fair value of investment properties 3,386,745 474,400 Operating profit before finance costs 6,389,613 4,383,902 Finance costs (350,858) (215,970) Operating profit 5 6,038,755 4,167,932 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 805,594 687,983 Profit before taxation 6,844,349 4,855,915 Taxation 7 (1,947,846) (1,057,620) Profit for the period 4,896,503 3,798,295 Profit attributable to: Company's shareholders 3,990,095 3,309,224 Non-controlling interests 906,408 489,071 4,896,503 3,798,295 Earnings per share 8 - Basic HK$2.75 HK$2.29 - Diluted HK$2.75 HK$2.29

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June