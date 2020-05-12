Log in
K Group raises climate goals to a new level: carbon neutral by 2025, zero emissions by 2030

05/12/2020 | 05:10am EDT

'Although global attention is currently focused elsewhere, the importance of climate work has not diminished. At K Group, we intend to minimise our emissions by the year 2025. After that, we will compensate for our remaining emissions during a five-year transition period. Our objective is to eventually have no need for compensation, and make our own operations emissions free by 2030,' says Mikko Helander, President and CEO of Kesko.

The biggest emissions from Kesko's own operations are related to electricity and heat used in properties and fuel consumption in logistics transports.

Primary means to achieve zero emissions include increased use of electricity and heat produced with renewable energy and switching to biodiesel or biogas in transports in Finland.

All electricity purchased by Kesko for K-stores and other Kesko properties in Finland has been produced with renewable energy since 2017. Our objective now is to increase the share of electricity and heat produced with renewable energy in our other operating countries and in energy purchases made by the retailers.

Setting even more ambitious Science Based Targets for emissions

In 2017, Kesko was the first company in Finland to set Science Based Targets for emissions from its own operations and supply chain.

'This spring, we not only set a zero emission objective for 2030, but also committed to setting even tighter Science Based Targets for emissions. These will be in line with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Climate Agreement, to limit global average temperature increase to 1.5°C, thus enabling us to avoid the most severe impacts of climate change,' says Helander.

Encouraging suppliers and customers to cut emissions

In addition to emissions from Kesko's own operations, K Group's most significant climate impacts relate to emissions from its value chain, where the biggest emissions are generated during the lifecycle of products and services sold.

K Group is encouraging its suppliers, the whole supply chain, and customers to also reduce emissions.

'We require reduction targets to be set for two-thirds of Kesko's direct supplier emissions by 2025. This way we can help reduce emissions throughout the production chain,' says Helander.

In 2019, K Group introduced a carbon footprint calculator that enables customers to track the carbon footprint of their food purchases. K Group has also set up a nationwide K Charge network for customers to charge electric vehicles.

Read more about K Group's climate efforts in Kesko's Annual Reportand website.Further information:
Matti Kalervo, K Group's Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, tel.
+358 50 306 4081, matti.kalervo@kesko.fi
K Group media desk (Mon-Fri 8-16), tel. +358 105 350 200, viestinta@kesko.fiKesko and K-retailers together form K Group, whose sales total €13 billion. K Group is the third biggest retail operator in Northern Europe and it employs some 43,000 people. Kesko operates in the grocery trade, building and technical trade, and car trade. Its divisions and chains act in close cooperation with retailer entrepreneurs and other partners. Kesko's net sales total €10 billion and it employs approximately 25,000 people. Kesko has around 1,800 stores engaged in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Poland. Kesko's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's domicile and main premises are located in Helsinki. www.kesko.fi

Disclaimer

Kesko Oyj published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 09:09:06 UTC
