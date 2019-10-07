Kesko : IONITY ja K-ryhmä avaavat Hämeenlinnaan kolmannen Suomen tehokkaimmista sähköautojen latausasemista

Initially, the new HPC station will be equipped with two high-power charging points, but the number can be raised to six as demand grows. IONITY's high-power charging points are the fastest on the market, and offer a charging capacity of 350 kW. An electric car can travel some 300 kilometres on a single full-power 15-minute charge. The HPC station at K-Citymarket Tiiriö will be part of IONITY's European network and will complement K Group's own nationwide K Charge network in Finland.

'There is demand for fast charging especially in places where people tend to drive for long distances. Now we can offer the fastest charging on the market for those driving on Highway 3, and thus serve electric car drivers travelling all over Finland. We have received a lot of positive feedback from our customers, who find that our K Charge network makes everyday life easier, as electric cars can be charged during a trip to the store. IONITY's HPC station at K-Citymarket Tiiriö will improve service further,' says Heikki Ahdekivi, Vice President in charge of new business development and charging network in K Group's car trade division.

IONITY will be responsible for building, maintaining and operating the HPC stations, while K Group offers excellent locations for them at K-store sites. IONITY and K Group will open the first HPC station at Neste K Paimio in October, and the second HPC station will open at Neste K Karisto in Lahti in November.

'Our vision is that electric cars will become an option for an increasing number of drivers. As a public charging network plays an important role in this, we are building a European high-power charging network that now extends to Finland as well. K Group's store sites are excellent locations for IONITY's HPC stations, as they are places where drivers tend to stop anyway when travelling for long distances,' says Jan Haugen Ihle, Head of Northern Europe at IONITY.

IONITY'S HPC stations use the European charging standard CCS (Combined Charging System), with cross-brand electric car compatibility. The price is €8 / charge with the IONITY application. IONITY also offers 100% renewable energy at its charging points. With other charging services, each service provider sets the price based on IONITY's price. Payment is possible with the IONITY app, K-Lataus app, Audi e-tron service, Porsche Charging Service and other charging services that support roaming.

IONITY is a joint venture by Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG, BMW, Daimler and Ford, and is building an extensive network of powerful and easy-to-use charging stations along major routes across Europe. IONITY aims to have a network of 400 high-power charging stations by 2020. Currently, the network comprises 150 charging stations.

K Charge is K Group's nationwide charging network for electric cars. By the end of this year, the network will comprise nearly 400 charging points at over 70 K Group store locations. The K Charge charging stations offer both basic and fast charging points. The cooperation with IONITY will add three high-power charging stations to the network.

