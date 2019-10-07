Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kesko    KESKOB   FI0009000202

KESKO

(KESKOB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kesko : IONITY ja K-ryhmä avaavat Hämeenlinnaan kolmannen Suomen tehokkaimmista sähköautojen latausasemista

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:02am EDT

Initially, the new HPC station will be equipped with two high-power charging points, but the number can be raised to six as demand grows. IONITY's high-power charging points are the fastest on the market, and offer a charging capacity of 350 kW. An electric car can travel some 300 kilometres on a single full-power 15-minute charge. The HPC station at K-Citymarket Tiiriö will be part of IONITY's European network and will complement K Group's own nationwide K Charge network in Finland.

'There is demand for fast charging especially in places where people tend to drive for long distances. Now we can offer the fastest charging on the market for those driving on Highway 3, and thus serve electric car drivers travelling all over Finland. We have received a lot of positive feedback from our customers, who find that our K Charge network makes everyday life easier, as electric cars can be charged during a trip to the store. IONITY's HPC station at K-Citymarket Tiiriö will improve service further,' says Heikki Ahdekivi, Vice President in charge of new business development and charging network in K Group's car trade division.

IONITY will be responsible for building, maintaining and operating the HPC stations, while K Group offers excellent locations for them at K-store sites. IONITY and K Group will open the first HPC station at Neste K Paimio in October, and the second HPC station will open at Neste K Karisto in Lahti in November.

'Our vision is that electric cars will become an option for an increasing number of drivers. As a public charging network plays an important role in this, we are building a European high-power charging network that now extends to Finland as well. K Group's store sites are excellent locations for IONITY's HPC stations, as they are places where drivers tend to stop anyway when travelling for long distances,' says Jan Haugen Ihle, Head of Northern Europe at IONITY.

IONITY'S HPC stations use the European charging standard CCS (Combined Charging System), with cross-brand electric car compatibility. The price is €8 / charge with the IONITY application. IONITY also offers 100% renewable energy at its charging points. With other charging services, each service provider sets the price based on IONITY's price. Payment is possible with the IONITY app, K-Lataus app, Audi e-tron service, Porsche Charging Service and other charging services that support roaming.

IONITY is a joint venture by Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG, BMW, Daimler and Ford, and is building an extensive network of powerful and easy-to-use charging stations along major routes across Europe. IONITY aims to have a network of 400 high-power charging stations by 2020. Currently, the network comprises 150 charging stations.

K Charge is K Group's nationwide charging network for electric cars. By the end of this year, the network will comprise nearly 400 charging points at over 70 K Group store locations. The K Charge charging stations offer both basic and fast charging points. The cooperation with IONITY will add three high-power charging stations to the network.

Further information:
www.ionity.eu
www.k-lataus.fi

Disclaimer

Kesko Oyj published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 08:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KESKO
04:02aKESKO : IONITY ja K-ryhmä avaavat Hämeenlinnaan kolmannen Suomen tehokkaimmista ..
PU
01:01aKESKO : finances growth with a 300 million loan in which the interest is linked..
AQ
10/04KESKO : Codetermination negotiations in K-Auto and K-Caara concluded
AQ
10/02KESKO : K Group to develop carbon neutral grocery stores
PU
09/30KESKO : IONITY and K Group to open the second high-power charging station in Fin..
PU
09/24KESKO : Change in the holding of Kesko Corporation's treasury shares
AQ
09/14KESKO : Dow Jones lists top companies in sustainability - Kesko included
AQ
09/13KESKO : reported sales grew in August
PU
09/13KESKO : reported sales grew in August
AQ
09/03KESKO : financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 10 801 M
EBIT 2019 459 M
Net income 2019 286 M
Debt 2019 2 612 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 5 527 M
Chart KESKO
Duration : Period :
Kesko Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KESKO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 52,50  €
Last Close Price 57,46  €
Spread / Highest target -2,54%
Spread / Average Target -8,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikko Matias Helander President & Chief Executive Officer
Esa Mikael Kiiskinen Chairman
Jukka Henrik Erlund Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arto Hiltunen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Toni Pokela Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KESKO22.00%6 091
WALMART INC.26.85%337 560
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.21.40%34 557
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 558
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD19.10%16 427
CARREFOUR2.28%13 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group