Kesko : Implementation of IFRS 16 Leases, Kesko Group's restated comparison figures for January-December 2018
0
IFRS 16 Leases, which took effect on 1 January 2019, addresses the definition, recognition and measurement of lease agreements and other information given in relation to lease agreements in financial statements. According to the standard, the lessee recognises in its balance sheet right-of-use assets and financial liabilities. This release presents Kesko Group's restated comparison figures for January-December 2018, calculated in accordance with the standard that took effect on 1 January 2019.
Kesko Corporation has provided information on the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases in a 19 December 2018 release containing comparison figures for January-September 2018, in the 2018 financial statements release published on 6 February 2019, and in the 2018 financial statements published on 8 March 2019. The Group adopts the standard using a full retrospective method, and the impact on the date of transition (1 January 2018) has been calculated as if the standard had always been in effect. More detailed information on the impact of the standard has been provided in aforementioned releases.
In the consolidated balance sheet of 31 December 2018 drawn in accordance with IFRS 16, right-of-use-assets total €2,062 million, and the corresponding interest-bearing liabilities €2,294 million. The implementation of the standard results in a €96 million increase in the comparable operating profit for continuing operations in January-December 2018, as the operating profit is burdened by depreciation of right-of-use assets instead of rents. The interest costs on interest-bearing liabilities calculated in accordance with the standard are recognised recognised in financial items in the income statement, and these interest expenses amounted to €99 million for 2018. Consequently, the net impact of the implementation of the standard on the Group's profit before taxes was €-2.3 million in 2018. The impact on the January-December comparable earnings per share was €-0.02/share.
Consolidated income statement (€ million), condensed
1-12/2018
reported
Impact of
IFRS 16
1-12/2018
restated
Continuing operations
Net sales
10,383
10,383
Cost of goods sold
-8,990
-8,990
Gross profit
1,393
1,393
Other operating income
790
790
Employee benefit expense
-694
-694
Depreciations and impairment charges
-147
-315
-462
Other operating expenses
-1,034
412
-622
Operating profit
308
96
404
Interest income and other finance income
14
14
Interest expense and other finance costs
-12
-99
-111
Foreign exchange differences
-3
-3
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
-10
-10
Profit before tax
297
-2
295
Income tax
-62
0
-62
Net profit for the period from continuing operations
235
-2
232
Discontinued operations
Net profit for the period from discontinued operations
-56
-56
Net profit for the period
179
-2
177
Attributable to
Owners of the parent
160
-2
158
Non-controlling interest
19
-1
18
Earnings per share (€) for profit attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted, continuing operations
2.18
-0.02
2.16
Basic and diluted, discontinued operations
-0.56
-0.56
Basic and diluted, Group total
1.61
-0.02
1.59
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(€ million)
Net profit for the period
179
-2
177
Continuing operations
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Actuarial gains/losses
-2
-2
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences related to a foreign operation
-10
0
-10
Cash flow hedge revaluation
2
2
Other items
0
0
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, continuing operations
-10
0
-10
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, discontinued operations
35
35
Total comprehensive income for the period
204
-2
202
Attributable to
Owners of the parent
186
-2
185
Non-controlling interests
18
-1
17
Consolidated income statement (€ million), condensed
10-12/2018
reported
Impact of
IFRS 16
10-12/2018
restated
Continuing operations
Net sales
2,655
2,655
Cost of goods sold
-2,272
-2,272
Gross profit
383
383
Other operating income
207
207
Employee benefit expense
-188
-188
Depreciations and impairment charges
-41
-84
-124
Other operating expenses
-282
108
-174
Operating profit
80
24
104
Interest income and other finance income
4
4
Interest expense and other finance costs
-3
-23
-26
Foreign exchange differences
-1
-1
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
-7
-7
Profit before tax
73
1
74
Income tax
-15
-1
-16
Net profit for the period from continuing operations
58
0
58
Discontinued operations
Net profit for the period from discontinued operations
-2
-2
Net profit for the period
56
0
56
Attributable to
Owners of the parent
52
0
52
Non-controlling interest
4
0
4
Earnings per share (€) for profit attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted, continuing operations
0.54
0.00
0.55
Basic and diluted, discontinued operations
-0.02
-0.02
Basic and diluted, Group total
0.52
0.00
0.53
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(€ million)
Net profit for the period
56
0
56
Continuing operations
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Actuarial gains/losses
-14
-14
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences related to a foreign operation
-9
0
-9
Cash flow hedge revaluation
1
1
Other items
-
-
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, continuing operations
-22
0
-22
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, discontinued operations
0
0
Total comprehensive income for the period
34
0
34
Attributable to
Owners of the parent
30
0
31
Non-controlling interests
4
0
4
Consolidated statement of financial position (€ million), condensed
31.12.2018
reported
Impact of
IFRS 16
31.12.2018
restated
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Tangible assets
1,191
1,191
Intangible assets
492
492
Right-of use assets*
5
2,057
2,062
Shares in associates and joint ventures and other financial assets
144
144
Loans and receivables
71
3
74
Pension assets
148
148
Total
2,052
2,060
4,112
Current assets
Inventories
913
913
Trade receivables
820
820
Other receivables
197
197
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
51
51
Financial assets at amortised cost
59
59
Cash and cash equivalents
139
139
Total
2,180
2,180
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
71
4
76
Total assets
4,303
2,064
6,367
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
2,085
-171
1,914
Non-controlling interests
113
-6
107
Total equity
2,198
-177
2,021
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
175
175
Lease liabilities*
3
1,980
1,983
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
29
29
Deferred tax liabilities
45
-40
5
Pension obligations
0
0
Provisions
27
-3
24
Total
280
1,937
2,216
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
231
231
Lease liabilities*
2
309
312
Trade payables
983
983
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
568
1
569
Provisions
25
-6
19
Total
1,810
305
2,114
Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale
15
15
Total equity and liabilities
4,303
2,064
6,367
* Tangible assets and corresponding liabilities that were previously categorised as finance lease assets and liabilities have been moved to the lines 'Right-of use assets' and 'Lease liabilities' in the '31.12.2018 reported' column.
Consolidated statement of cash flows (€ million), condensed
1-12/2018
reported
Impact of
IFRS 16
1-12/2018
restated
Net cash from operating activities, total
414
311
725
Net cash used in investing activities, total
-209
-
-209
Net cash used in financing activities, total
-234
-311
-546
Change in cash and cash equivalents
-30
0
-30
Group's performance indicators
10-12/2018
reported
10-12/2018
restated
1-12/2018
reported
1-12/2018
restated
EBITDA, comparable,€ million*
129.0
232.1
472.4
875.8
Operating profit, € million*
79.8
103.8
307.9
404.3
Operating profit, comparable, € million*
90.5
114.5
332.2
428.5
Operating margin, comparable, %*
3.4
4.3
3.2
4.1
Finance income/costs, € million*
0.0
-23.1
-1.1
-99.7
Profit before tax, € million*
72.6
73.6
296.8
294.5
Profit before tax, comparable, € million*
89.8
90.8
327.5
325.2
Return on capital employed, %*
13.0
9.2
12.9
9.2
Return on capital employed, comparable, %*
14.7
10.2
14.0
9.8
Return on equity, %
10.2
11.2
8.1
8.7
Return on equity, comparable, %
13.3
14.5
11.7
12.5
Equity ratio, %
51.4
31.9
51.4
31.9
Gearing, %
7.4
121.3
7.4
121.3
Interest-bearing net debt, € million
162
2,451
162
2,451
Earnings per share, basic and diluted, €
Continuing operations
0.54
0.55
2.18
2.16
Discontinued operations
-0.02
-0.02
-0.56
-0.56
Group total
0.52
0.53
1.61
1.59
Earnings per share, comparable, basic, €
Continuing operations
0.70
0.70
2.47
2.45
*Continuing operations
Segment information, continuing operations
Operating profit by segment, (€ million)
10-12/2018
1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported
69.9
219.3
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
16.8
66.6
Restated
86.7
285.9
Building and technical trade
Reported
13.5
84.9
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
6.9
28.4
Restated
20.4
113.3
Car trade
Reported
6.8
34.4
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
0.2
0.7
Restated
7.0
35.1
Common functions and eliminations
Reported
-10.5
-30.6
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
0.2
0.7
Restated
-10.3
-30.0
Continuing operations, total
Reported
79.8
307.9
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
24.0
96.4
Restated
103.8
404.3
Operating profit by segment, comparable, (€ million)
10-12/2018
1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported
71.8
228.0
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
16.8
66.6
Restated
88.6
294.5
Building and technical trade
Reported
21.3
98.4
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
6.9
28.4
Restated
28.3
126.8
Car trade
Reported
7.0
34.5
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
0.2
0.7
Restated
7.2
35.2
Common functions and eliminations
Reported
-9.6
-28.7
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
0.2
0.7
Restated
-9.5
-28.1
Continuing operations, total
Reported
90.5
332.2
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations
24.0
96.4
Restated
114.5
428.5
Operating margin by segment, comparable (%)
10-12/2018
1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported
5.0
4.2
Restated
6.2
5.5
Building and technical trade
Reported
2.1
2.4
Restated
2.7
3.1
Car trade
Reported
3.7
3.9
Restated
3.8
3.9
Continuing operations, total
Reported
3.4
3.2
Restated
4.3
4.1
EBITDA by segment, comparable, (€ million)
10-12/2018
1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported
90.0
294.5
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases
66.4
263.4
Restated
156.5
557.9
Building and technical trade
Reported
30.4
133.5
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases
35.0
133.5
Restated
65.5
267.0
Car trade
Reported
10.7
46.7
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases
1.0
3.9
Restated
11.7
50.6
Common functions and eliminations
Reported
-2.1
-2.4
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases
0.7
2.7
Restated
-1.5
0.2
Continuing operations, total
Reported
129.0
472.4
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases
103.1
403.4
Restated
232.1
875.8
Capital employed by segment, cumulative average,(€ million)
10-12/2018
1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported
901
908
Restated
2,228
2,243
Building and technical trade
Reported
1,033
951
Restated
1,726
1,611
Car trade
Reported
162
163
Restated
168
170
Common functions and eliminations
Reported
365
356
Restated
368
359
Continuing operations, total
Reported
2,462
2,378
Restated
4,490
4,384
Return on capital employed by segment, comparable (%)
1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported
25.1
Restated
13.1
Building and technical trade
Reported
10.3
Restated
7.9
Car trade
Reported
21.2
Restated
20.8
Continuing operations, total
Reported
14.0
Restated
9.8
Reconciliation of restated performance indicators to restated IFRS financial statements
€ million
10-12/2018
1-12/2018
Continuing operations
Items affecting comparability
Gains on disposal
0.0
6.7
Losses on disposal
-
-0.1
Impairment charges
-2.2
-5.6
Structural arrangements
-8.5
-25.3
Items in operating profit affecting comparability
-10.7
-24.2
Items in financial items affecting comparability
-6.5
-6.5
Items in income taxes affecting comparability
1.8
4.5
Items in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests affecting comparability
-
-3.2
Total items affecting comparability
-15.4
-29.4
Items in EBITDA affecting comparability
-4.0
-9.2
Operating profit, comparable
Operating profit
103.8
404.3
Net of
Items in operating profit affecting comparability
-10.7
-24.2
Operating profit, comparable
114.5
428.5
EBITDA
Operating profit
103.8
404.3
Plus
Depreciation and impairment charges
124.3
462.3
EBITDA
228.1
866.6
EBITDA, comparable
EBITDA
228.1
866.6
Net of
Items in EBITDA affecting comparability
-4.0
-9.2
EBITDA, comparable
232.1
875.8
Profit before tax, comparable
Profit before tax
73.6
294.5
Net of
Items in operating profit affecting comparability
-10.7
-24.2
Items in financial items affecting comparability
-6.5
-6.5
Profit before tax, comparable
90.8
325.2
Net profit, comparable
Profit before tax, comparable
90.8
325.2
Net of
Income tax
15.5
62.1
Items in income tax affecting comparability
1.8
4.5
Net profit, comparable
73.4
258.7
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, comparable
Net profit, comparable
73.4
258.7
Net of
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
3.9
18.5
Items in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests affecting comparability
-
-3.2
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, comparable
69.5
243.4
Earnings per share, comparable, €
Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent, comparable