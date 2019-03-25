Kesko : Implementation of IFRS 16 Leases, Kesko Group's restated comparison figures for January-December 2018

IFRS 16 Leases, which took effect on 1 January 2019, addresses the definition, recognition and measurement of lease agreements and other information given in relation to lease agreements in financial statements. According to the standard, the lessee recognises in its balance sheet right-of-use assets and financial liabilities. This release presents Kesko Group's restated comparison figures for January-December 2018, calculated in accordance with the standard that took effect on 1 January 2019.

Kesko Corporation has provided information on the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases in a 19 December 2018 release containing comparison figures for January-September 2018, in the 2018 financial statements release published on 6 February 2019, and in the 2018 financial statements published on 8 March 2019. The Group adopts the standard using a full retrospective method, and the impact on the date of transition (1 January 2018) has been calculated as if the standard had always been in effect. More detailed information on the impact of the standard has been provided in aforementioned releases.

In the consolidated balance sheet of 31 December 2018 drawn in accordance with IFRS 16, right-of-use-assets total €2,062 million, and the corresponding interest-bearing liabilities €2,294 million. The implementation of the standard results in a €96 million increase in the comparable operating profit for continuing operations in January-December 2018, as the operating profit is burdened by depreciation of right-of-use assets instead of rents. The interest costs on interest-bearing liabilities calculated in accordance with the standard are recognised recognised in financial items in the income statement, and these interest expenses amounted to €99 million for 2018. Consequently, the net impact of the implementation of the standard on the Group's profit before taxes was €-2.3 million in 2018. The impact on the January-December comparable earnings per share was €-0.02/share.

Kesko Corporation

ATTACHMENTS

Consolidated income statement 1-12/2018, 10-12/2018

Consolidated statement of financial position 31.12.2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows, condensed 1-12/2018

Group's performance indicators 10-12/2018, 1-12/2018

Segment information, continuing operations, 10-12/2018, 1-12/2018

Reconciliation of restated performance indicators to restated IFRS financial statements 10-12/2018, 1-12/2018

Attachments

Consolidated income statement (€ million), condensed 1-12/2018

reported Impact of

IFRS 16 1-12/2018

restated Continuing operations Net sales 10,383 10,383 Cost of goods sold -8,990 -8,990 Gross profit 1,393 1,393 Other operating income 790 790 Employee benefit expense -694 -694 Depreciations and impairment charges -147 -315 -462 Other operating expenses -1,034 412 -622 Operating profit 308 96 404 Interest income and other finance income 14 14 Interest expense and other finance costs -12 -99 -111 Foreign exchange differences -3 -3 Share of results of associates and joint ventures -10 -10 Profit before tax 297 -2 295 Income tax -62 0 -62 Net profit for the period from continuing operations 235 -2 232 Discontinued operations Net profit for the period from discontinued operations -56 -56 Net profit for the period 179 -2 177 Attributable to Owners of the parent 160 -2 158 Non-controlling interest 19 -1 18 Earnings per share (€) for profit attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted, continuing operations 2.18 -0.02 2.16 Basic and diluted, discontinued operations -0.56 -0.56 Basic and diluted, Group total 1.61 -0.02 1.59 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(€ million) Net profit for the period 179 -2 177 Continuing operations Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains/losses -2 -2 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences related to a foreign operation -10 0 -10 Cash flow hedge revaluation 2 2 Other items 0 0 Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, continuing operations -10 0 -10 Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, discontinued operations 35 35 Total comprehensive income for the period 204 -2 202 Attributable to Owners of the parent 186 -2 185 Non-controlling interests 18 -1 17

Consolidated income statement (€ million), condensed 10-12/2018

reported Impact of

IFRS 16 10-12/2018

restated Continuing operations Net sales 2,655 2,655 Cost of goods sold -2,272 -2,272 Gross profit 383 383 Other operating income 207 207 Employee benefit expense -188 -188 Depreciations and impairment charges -41 -84 -124 Other operating expenses -282 108 -174 Operating profit 80 24 104 Interest income and other finance income 4 4 Interest expense and other finance costs -3 -23 -26 Foreign exchange differences -1 -1 Share of results of associates and joint ventures -7 -7 Profit before tax 73 1 74 Income tax -15 -1 -16 Net profit for the period from continuing operations 58 0 58 Discontinued operations Net profit for the period from discontinued operations -2 -2 Net profit for the period 56 0 56 Attributable to Owners of the parent 52 0 52 Non-controlling interest 4 0 4 Earnings per share (€) for profit attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted, continuing operations 0.54 0.00 0.55 Basic and diluted, discontinued operations -0.02 -0.02 Basic and diluted, Group total 0.52 0.00 0.53 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(€ million) Net profit for the period 56 0 56 Continuing operations Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains/losses -14 -14 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences related to a foreign operation -9 0 -9 Cash flow hedge revaluation 1 1 Other items - - Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, continuing operations -22 0 -22 Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, discontinued operations 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the period 34 0 34 Attributable to Owners of the parent 30 0 31 Non-controlling interests 4 0 4

Consolidated statement of financial position (€ million), condensed 31.12.2018

reported Impact of

IFRS 16 31.12.2018

restated ASSETS Non-current assets Tangible assets 1,191 1,191 Intangible assets 492 492 Right-of use assets* 5 2,057 2,062 Shares in associates and joint ventures and other financial assets 144 144 Loans and receivables 71 3 74 Pension assets 148 148 Total 2,052 2,060 4,112 Current assets Inventories 913 913 Trade receivables 820 820 Other receivables 197 197 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 51 51 Financial assets at amortised cost 59 59 Cash and cash equivalents 139 139 Total 2,180 2,180 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 71 4 76 Total assets 4,303 2,064 6,367 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity 2,085 -171 1,914 Non-controlling interests 113 -6 107 Total equity 2,198 -177 2,021 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities 175 175 Lease liabilities* 3 1,980 1,983 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 29 29 Deferred tax liabilities 45 -40 5 Pension obligations 0 0 Provisions 27 -3 24 Total 280 1,937 2,216 Current liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities 231 231 Lease liabilities* 2 309 312 Trade payables 983 983 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 568 1 569 Provisions 25 -6 19 Total 1,810 305 2,114 Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale 15 15 Total equity and liabilities 4,303 2,064 6,367

* Tangible assets and corresponding liabilities that were previously categorised as finance lease assets and liabilities have been moved to the lines 'Right-of use assets' and 'Lease liabilities' in the '31.12.2018 reported' column.

Consolidated statement of cash flows (€ million), condensed 1-12/2018

reported Impact of

IFRS 16 1-12/2018

restated Net cash from operating activities, total 414 311 725 Net cash used in investing activities, total -209 - -209 Net cash used in financing activities, total -234 -311 -546 Change in cash and cash equivalents -30 0 -30

Group's performance indicators 10-12/2018

reported 10-12/2018

restated 1-12/2018

reported 1-12/2018

restated EBITDA, comparable, € million* 129.0 232.1 472.4 875.8 Operating profit, € million* 79.8 103.8 307.9 404.3 Operating profit, comparable, € million* 90.5 114.5 332.2 428.5 Operating margin, comparable, %* 3.4 4.3 3.2 4.1 Finance income/costs, € million* 0.0 -23.1 -1.1 -99.7 Profit before tax, € million* 72.6 73.6 296.8 294.5 Profit before tax, comparable, € million* 89.8 90.8 327.5 325.2 Return on capital employed, %* 13.0 9.2 12.9 9.2 Return on capital employed, comparable, %* 14.7 10.2 14.0 9.8 Return on equity, % 10.2 11.2 8.1 8.7 Return on equity, comparable, % 13.3 14.5 11.7 12.5 Equity ratio, % 51.4 31.9 51.4 31.9 Gearing, % 7.4 121.3 7.4 121.3 Interest-bearing net debt, € million 162 2,451 162 2,451 Earnings per share, basic and diluted, € Continuing operations 0.54 0.55 2.18 2.16 Discontinued operations -0.02 -0.02 -0.56 -0.56 Group total 0.52 0.53 1.61 1.59 Earnings per share, comparable, basic, € Continuing operations 0.70 0.70 2.47 2.45

*Continuing operations

Segment information, continuing operations

Operating profit by segment, (€ million) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018 Grocery trade Reported 69.9 219.3 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 16.8 66.6 Restated 86.7 285.9 Building and technical trade Reported 13.5 84.9 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 6.9 28.4 Restated 20.4 113.3 Car trade Reported 6.8 34.4 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 0.2 0.7 Restated 7.0 35.1 Common functions and eliminations Reported -10.5 -30.6 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 0.2 0.7 Restated -10.3 -30.0 Continuing operations, total Reported 79.8 307.9 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 24.0 96.4 Restated 103.8 404.3

Operating profit by segment, comparable, (€ million) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018 Grocery trade Reported 71.8 228.0 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 16.8 66.6 Restated 88.6 294.5 Building and technical trade Reported 21.3 98.4 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 6.9 28.4 Restated 28.3 126.8 Car trade Reported 7.0 34.5 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 0.2 0.7 Restated 7.2 35.2 Common functions and eliminations Reported -9.6 -28.7 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 0.2 0.7 Restated -9.5 -28.1 Continuing operations, total Reported 90.5 332.2 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 24.0 96.4 Restated 114.5 428.5

Operating margin by segment, comparable (%) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018 Grocery trade Reported 5.0 4.2 Restated 6.2 5.5 Building and technical trade Reported 2.1 2.4 Restated 2.7 3.1 Car trade Reported 3.7 3.9 Restated 3.8 3.9 Continuing operations, total Reported 3.4 3.2 Restated 4.3 4.1

EBITDA by segment, comparable, (€ million) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018 Grocery trade Reported 90.0 294.5 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 66.4 263.4 Restated 156.5 557.9 Building and technical trade Reported 30.4 133.5 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 35.0 133.5 Restated 65.5 267.0 Car trade Reported 10.7 46.7 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 1.0 3.9 Restated 11.7 50.6 Common functions and eliminations Reported -2.1 -2.4 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 0.7 2.7 Restated -1.5 0.2 Continuing operations, total Reported 129.0 472.4 Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 103.1 403.4 Restated 232.1 875.8

Capital employed by segment, cumulative average,(€ million) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018 Grocery trade Reported 901 908 Restated 2,228 2,243 Building and technical trade Reported 1,033 951 Restated 1,726 1,611 Car trade Reported 162 163 Restated 168 170 Common functions and eliminations Reported 365 356 Restated 368 359 Continuing operations, total Reported 2,462 2,378 Restated 4,490 4,384

Return on capital employed by segment, comparable (%) 1-12/2018 Grocery trade Reported 25.1 Restated 13.1 Building and technical trade Reported 10.3 Restated 7.9 Car trade Reported 21.2 Restated 20.8 Continuing operations, total Reported 14.0 Restated 9.8

Reconciliation of restated performance indicators to restated IFRS financial statements

€ million 10-12/2018 1-12/2018 Continuing operations Items affecting comparability Gains on disposal 0.0 6.7 Losses on disposal - -0.1 Impairment charges -2.2 -5.6 Structural arrangements -8.5 -25.3 Items in operating profit affecting comparability -10.7 -24.2 Items in financial items affecting comparability -6.5 -6.5 Items in income taxes affecting comparability 1.8 4.5 Items in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests affecting comparability - -3.2 Total items affecting comparability -15.4 -29.4 Items in EBITDA affecting comparability -4.0 -9.2 Operating profit, comparable Operating profit 103.8 404.3 Net of Items in operating profit affecting comparability -10.7 -24.2 Operating profit, comparable 114.5 428.5

EBITDA Operating profit 103.8 404.3 Plus Depreciation and impairment charges 124.3 462.3 EBITDA 228.1 866.6 EBITDA, comparable EBITDA 228.1 866.6 Net of Items in EBITDA affecting comparability -4.0 -9.2 EBITDA, comparable 232.1 875.8 Profit before tax, comparable Profit before tax 73.6 294.5 Net of Items in operating profit affecting comparability -10.7 -24.2 Items in financial items affecting comparability -6.5 -6.5 Profit before tax, comparable 90.8 325.2 Net profit, comparable Profit before tax, comparable 90.8 325.2 Net of Income tax 15.5 62.1 Items in income tax affecting comparability 1.8 4.5 Net profit, comparable 73.4 258.7 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, comparable Net profit, comparable 73.4 258.7 Net of Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 3.9 18.5 Items in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests affecting comparability - -3.2 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, comparable 69.5 243.4 Earnings per share, comparable, € Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent, comparable 69.5 243.4 Average number of shares, basic, 1,000 pcs 99,182 99,182 Earnings per share, comparable, € 0.70 2.45 Group Equity ratio, % Shareholders' equity 2,021 2,021 Total assets 6,367 6,367 Advances received 26 26 Equity ratio, % 31.9 31.9