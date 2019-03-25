Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kesko    KESKOB   FI0009000202

KESKO

(KESKOB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kesko : Implementation of IFRS 16 Leases, Kesko Group's restated comparison figures for January-December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 05:25am EDT

IFRS 16 Leases, which took effect on 1 January 2019, addresses the definition, recognition and measurement of lease agreements and other information given in relation to lease agreements in financial statements. According to the standard, the lessee recognises in its balance sheet right-of-use assets and financial liabilities. This release presents Kesko Group's restated comparison figures for January-December 2018, calculated in accordance with the standard that took effect on 1 January 2019.

Kesko Corporation has provided information on the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases in a 19 December 2018 release containing comparison figures for January-September 2018, in the 2018 financial statements release published on 6 February 2019, and in the 2018 financial statements published on 8 March 2019. The Group adopts the standard using a full retrospective method, and the impact on the date of transition (1 January 2018) has been calculated as if the standard had always been in effect. More detailed information on the impact of the standard has been provided in aforementioned releases.

In the consolidated balance sheet of 31 December 2018 drawn in accordance with IFRS 16, right-of-use-assets total €2,062 million, and the corresponding interest-bearing liabilities €2,294 million. The implementation of the standard results in a €96 million increase in the comparable operating profit for continuing operations in January-December 2018, as the operating profit is burdened by depreciation of right-of-use assets instead of rents. The interest costs on interest-bearing liabilities calculated in accordance with the standard are recognised recognised in financial items in the income statement, and these interest expenses amounted to €99 million for 2018. Consequently, the net impact of the implementation of the standard on the Group's profit before taxes was €-2.3 million in 2018. The impact on the January-December comparable earnings per share was €-0.02/share.

Further information is available from Jukka Erlund, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, telephone +358 105 322 113, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, telephone +358 105 322 338.

Kesko Corporation

ATTACHMENTS

Consolidated income statement 1-12/2018, 10-12/2018

Consolidated statement of financial position 31.12.2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows, condensed 1-12/2018

Group's performance indicators 10-12/2018, 1-12/2018

Segment information, continuing operations, 10-12/2018, 1-12/2018

Reconciliation of restated performance indicators to restated IFRS financial statements 10-12/2018, 1-12/2018

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.kesko.fi

Attachments

Consolidated income statement (€ million), condensed 1-12/2018
reported 		Impact of
IFRS 16 		1-12/2018
restated
Continuing operations
Net sales 10,383 10,383
Cost of goods sold -8,990 -8,990
Gross profit 1,393 1,393
Other operating income 790 790
Employee benefit expense -694 -694
Depreciations and impairment charges -147 -315 -462
Other operating expenses -1,034 412 -622
Operating profit 308 96 404
Interest income and other finance income 14 14
Interest expense and other finance costs -12 -99 -111
Foreign exchange differences -3 -3
Share of results of associates and joint ventures -10 -10
Profit before tax 297 -2 295
Income tax -62 0 -62
Net profit for the period from continuing operations 235 -2 232
Discontinued operations
Net profit for the period from discontinued operations -56 -56
Net profit for the period 179 -2 177
Attributable to
Owners of the parent 160 -2 158
Non-controlling interest 19 -1 18
Earnings per share (€) for profit attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted, continuing operations 2.18 -0.02 2.16
Basic and diluted, discontinued operations -0.56 -0.56
Basic and diluted, Group total 1.61 -0.02 1.59
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(€ million)
Net profit for the period 179 -2 177
Continuing operations
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Actuarial gains/losses -2 -2
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences related to a foreign operation -10 0 -10
Cash flow hedge revaluation 2 2
Other items 0 0
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, continuing operations -10 0 -10
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, discontinued operations 35 35
Total comprehensive income for the period 204 -2 202
Attributable to
Owners of the parent 186 -2 185
Non-controlling interests 18 -1 17
Consolidated income statement (€ million), condensed 10-12/2018
reported 		Impact of
IFRS 16 		10-12/2018
restated
Continuing operations
Net sales 2,655 2,655
Cost of goods sold -2,272 -2,272
Gross profit 383 383
Other operating income 207 207
Employee benefit expense -188 -188
Depreciations and impairment charges -41 -84 -124
Other operating expenses -282 108 -174
Operating profit 80 24 104
Interest income and other finance income 4 4
Interest expense and other finance costs -3 -23 -26
Foreign exchange differences -1 -1
Share of results of associates and joint ventures -7 -7
Profit before tax 73 1 74
Income tax -15 -1 -16
Net profit for the period from continuing operations 58 0 58
Discontinued operations
Net profit for the period from discontinued operations -2 -2
Net profit for the period 56 0 56
Attributable to
Owners of the parent 52 0 52
Non-controlling interest 4 0 4
Earnings per share (€) for profit attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted, continuing operations 0.54 0.00 0.55
Basic and diluted, discontinued operations -0.02 -0.02
Basic and diluted, Group total 0.52 0.00 0.53
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(€ million)
Net profit for the period 56 0 56
Continuing operations
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Actuarial gains/losses -14 -14
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences related to a foreign operation -9 0 -9
Cash flow hedge revaluation 1 1
Other items - -
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, continuing operations -22 0 -22
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax, discontinued operations 0 0
Total comprehensive income for the period 34 0 34
Attributable to
Owners of the parent 30 0 31
Non-controlling interests 4 0 4
Consolidated statement of financial position (€ million), condensed 31.12.2018
reported 		Impact of
IFRS 16 		31.12.2018
restated
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Tangible assets 1,191 1,191
Intangible assets 492 492
Right-of use assets* 5 2,057 2,062
Shares in associates and joint ventures and other financial assets 144 144
Loans and receivables 71 3 74
Pension assets 148 148
Total 2,052 2,060 4,112
Current assets
Inventories 913 913
Trade receivables 820 820
Other receivables 197 197
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 51 51
Financial assets at amortised cost 59 59
Cash and cash equivalents 139 139
Total 2,180 2,180
Non-current assets classified as held for sale 71 4 76
Total assets 4,303 2,064 6,367
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity 2,085 -171 1,914
Non-controlling interests 113 -6 107
Total equity 2,198 -177 2,021
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities 175 175
Lease liabilities* 3 1,980 1,983
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 29 29
Deferred tax liabilities 45 -40 5
Pension obligations 0 0
Provisions 27 -3 24
Total 280 1,937 2,216
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities 231 231
Lease liabilities* 2 309 312
Trade payables 983 983
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 568 1 569
Provisions 25 -6 19
Total 1,810 305 2,114
Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale 15 15
Total equity and liabilities 4,303 2,064 6,367

* Tangible assets and corresponding liabilities that were previously categorised as finance lease assets and liabilities have been moved to the lines 'Right-of use assets' and 'Lease liabilities' in the '31.12.2018 reported' column.

Consolidated statement of cash flows (€ million), condensed
1-12/2018
reported 		Impact of
IFRS 16 		1-12/2018
restated
Net cash from operating activities, total 414 311 725
Net cash used in investing activities, total -209 - -209
Net cash used in financing activities, total -234 -311 -546
Change in cash and cash equivalents -30 0 -30
Group's performance indicators 10-12/2018
reported 		10-12/2018
restated 		1-12/2018
reported 		1-12/2018
restated
EBITDA, comparable, € million* 129.0 232.1 472.4 875.8
Operating profit, € million* 79.8 103.8 307.9 404.3
Operating profit, comparable, € million* 90.5 114.5 332.2 428.5
Operating margin, comparable, %* 3.4 4.3 3.2 4.1
Finance income/costs, € million* 0.0 -23.1 -1.1 -99.7
Profit before tax, € million* 72.6 73.6 296.8 294.5
Profit before tax, comparable, € million* 89.8 90.8 327.5 325.2
Return on capital employed, %* 13.0 9.2 12.9 9.2
Return on capital employed, comparable, %* 14.7 10.2 14.0 9.8
Return on equity, % 10.2 11.2 8.1 8.7
Return on equity, comparable, % 13.3 14.5 11.7 12.5
Equity ratio, % 51.4 31.9 51.4 31.9
Gearing, % 7.4 121.3 7.4 121.3
Interest-bearing net debt, € million 162 2,451 162 2,451
Earnings per share, basic and diluted, €
Continuing operations 0.54 0.55 2.18 2.16
Discontinued operations -0.02 -0.02 -0.56 -0.56
Group total 0.52 0.53 1.61 1.59
Earnings per share, comparable, basic, €
Continuing operations 0.70 0.70 2.47 2.45

*Continuing operations

Segment information, continuing operations

Operating profit by segment, (€ million) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported 69.9 219.3
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 16.8 66.6
Restated 86.7 285.9
Building and technical trade
Reported 13.5 84.9
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 6.9 28.4
Restated 20.4 113.3
Car trade
Reported 6.8 34.4
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 0.2 0.7
Restated 7.0 35.1
Common functions and eliminations
Reported -10.5 -30.6
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 0.2 0.7
Restated -10.3 -30.0
Continuing operations, total
Reported 79.8 307.9
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 24.0 96.4
Restated 103.8 404.3
Operating profit by segment, comparable, (€ million) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported 71.8 228.0
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 16.8 66.6
Restated 88.6 294.5
Building and technical trade
Reported 21.3 98.4
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 6.9 28.4
Restated 28.3 126.8
Car trade
Reported 7.0 34.5
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 0.2 0.7
Restated 7.2 35.2
Common functions and eliminations
Reported -9.6 -28.7
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 0.2 0.7
Restated -9.5 -28.1
Continuing operations, total
Reported 90.5 332.2
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases and depreciations 24.0 96.4
Restated 114.5 428.5
Operating margin by segment, comparable (%) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported 5.0 4.2
Restated 6.2 5.5
Building and technical trade
Reported 2.1 2.4
Restated 2.7 3.1
Car trade
Reported 3.7 3.9
Restated 3.8 3.9
Continuing operations, total
Reported 3.4 3.2
Restated 4.3 4.1
EBITDA by segment, comparable, (€ million) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported 90.0 294.5
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 66.4 263.4
Restated 156.5 557.9
Building and technical trade
Reported 30.4 133.5
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 35.0 133.5
Restated 65.5 267.0
Car trade
Reported 10.7 46.7
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 1.0 3.9
Restated 11.7 50.6
Common functions and eliminations
Reported -2.1 -2.4
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 0.7 2.7
Restated -1.5 0.2
Continuing operations, total
Reported 129.0 472.4
Impact of IFRS 16 on leases 103.1 403.4
Restated 232.1 875.8
Capital employed by segment, cumulative average,(€ million) 10-12/2018 1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported 901 908
Restated 2,228 2,243
Building and technical trade
Reported 1,033 951
Restated 1,726 1,611
Car trade
Reported 162 163
Restated 168 170
Common functions and eliminations
Reported 365 356
Restated 368 359
Continuing operations, total
Reported 2,462 2,378
Restated 4,490 4,384
Return on capital employed by segment, comparable (%) 1-12/2018
Grocery trade
Reported 25.1
Restated 13.1
Building and technical trade
Reported 10.3
Restated 7.9
Car trade
Reported 21.2
Restated 20.8
Continuing operations, total
Reported 14.0
Restated 9.8

Reconciliation of restated performance indicators to restated IFRS financial statements

€ million 10-12/2018 1-12/2018
Continuing operations
Items affecting comparability
Gains on disposal 0.0 6.7
Losses on disposal - -0.1
Impairment charges -2.2 -5.6
Structural arrangements -8.5 -25.3
Items in operating profit affecting comparability -10.7 -24.2
Items in financial items affecting comparability -6.5 -6.5
Items in income taxes affecting comparability 1.8 4.5
Items in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests affecting comparability - -3.2
Total items affecting comparability -15.4 -29.4
Items in EBITDA affecting comparability -4.0 -9.2
Operating profit, comparable
Operating profit 103.8 404.3
Net of
Items in operating profit affecting comparability -10.7 -24.2
Operating profit, comparable 114.5 428.5
EBITDA
Operating profit 103.8 404.3
Plus
Depreciation and impairment charges 124.3 462.3
EBITDA 228.1 866.6
EBITDA, comparable
EBITDA 228.1 866.6
Net of
Items in EBITDA affecting comparability -4.0 -9.2
EBITDA, comparable 232.1 875.8
Profit before tax, comparable
Profit before tax 73.6 294.5
Net of
Items in operating profit affecting comparability -10.7 -24.2
Items in financial items affecting comparability -6.5 -6.5
Profit before tax, comparable 90.8 325.2
Net profit, comparable
Profit before tax, comparable 90.8 325.2
Net of
Income tax 15.5 62.1
Items in income tax affecting comparability 1.8 4.5
Net profit, comparable 73.4 258.7
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, comparable
Net profit, comparable 73.4 258.7
Net of
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 3.9 18.5
Items in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests affecting comparability - -3.2
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, comparable 69.5 243.4
Earnings per share, comparable, €
Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent, comparable 69.5 243.4
Average number of shares, basic, 1,000 pcs 99,182 99,182
Earnings per share, comparable, € 0.70 2.45
Group
Equity ratio, %
Shareholders' equity 2,021 2,021
Total assets 6,367 6,367
Advances received 26 26
Equity ratio, % 31.9 31.9
Return on capital employed, comparable, % 1-12/2018
Continuing operations
Operating profit, comparable 428.5
Capital employed, average 4,384
Return on capital employed, comparable, % 9.8

Disclaimer

Kesko Oyj published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:24:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KESKO
05:25aKESKO : Implementation of IFRS 16 Leases, Kesko Group's restated comparison figu..
PU
03:01aKESKO : Implementation of IFRS 16 Leases, Kesko Group's restated comparison figu..
AQ
03/20KESKO : share-based commitment and incentive plans for 2019–2022
PU
03/20KESKO : share-based commitment and incentive plans for 2019-2022
AQ
03/20KESKO OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
03/20KESKO : Change in the holding of Kesko Corporation's treasury shares
AQ
03/14KESKO : comparable sales at last year's level
PU
03/14KESKO : comparable sales at last year's level
AQ
03/12KESKO : accelerates turnaround in Sweden – divests Onninen's HEPAC busines..
PU
03/12KESKO : accelerates turnaround in Sweden - divests Onninen's HEPAC business segm..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 10 635 M
EBIT 2019 356 M
Net income 2019 265 M
Debt 2019 261 M
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 20,50
P/E ratio 2020 19,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 5 302 M
Chart KESKO
Duration : Period :
Kesko Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KESKO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 49,0 €
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikko Matias Helander President & Chief Executive Officer
Esa Mikael Kiiskinen Chairman
Jukka Henrik Erlund Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arto Hiltunen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Toni Pokela Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KESKO15.71%5 991
WAL-MART STORES5.51%285 529
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC7.07%30 585
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 204
CARREFOUR13.35%15 072
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-77.99%13 899
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.