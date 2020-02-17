Kesko : Market Court prohibits Kesko's acquisition of Heinon Tukku

'Naturally, we would have hoped for a different outcome. We will now review the Market Court decision and its statement of reasons and then decide if we wish to continue the process. The Market Court decision has not gained legal force yet,' says Ari Akseli, President of Kesko's grocery trade division.

Kesko announced in May 2019 that it had agreed to acquire Heinon Tukku Oy from the family-owned company Tukkuheino Oy and private individuals. The development of the foodservice business is a central part of the strategy for Kesko's grocery trade division.

