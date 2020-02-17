Log in
Kesko : Market Court prohibits Kesko's acquisition of Heinon Tukku

02/17/2020 | 12:37pm EST

'Naturally, we would have hoped for a different outcome. We will now review the Market Court decision and its statement of reasons and then decide if we wish to continue the process. The Market Court decision has not gained legal force yet,' says Ari Akseli, President of Kesko's grocery trade division.

Kesko announced in May 2019 that it had agreed to acquire Heinon Tukku Oy from the family-owned company Tukkuheino Oy and private individuals. The development of the foodservice business is a central part of the strategy for Kesko's grocery trade division.

Further information:

Lasse Luukkainen, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 105 322 818
Ari Akseli, President, grocery trade division, tel. +358 105 323 490
Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540
K Group media desk (Mon-Fri 8-16), tel. +358 105 350 200, viestinta@kesko.fi

Kesko and K-retailers form K Group, whose sales total €13 billion. K Group is the third largest retail operator in northern Europe and it employs approximately 43,000 people. Kesko operates in the grocery trade, the building and technical trade and the car trade. Its divisions and chains act in close cooperation with retailer entrepreneurs and other partners. Kesko's net sales are €11 billion and it employs approximately 25,000 people. Kesko has more than 1,800 stores engaged in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Poland. Kesko is a listed company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's domicile and main premises are in Helsinki. Kesko is the world's most sustainable grocery trade company (The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World). www.kesko.fi

Disclaimer

Kesko Oyj published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 17:36:01 UTC
