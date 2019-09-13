Kesko : reported sales grew in August

'Sales grew in the grocery trade and in the building and technical trade. Sales performance was impacted by the fact that the month had one wholesale selling day less than the year before. In the car trade, the implementation of the WLTP emissions testing, uncertainties regarding car taxation and debate over the choice of motive power continued to decelerate the sales of new cars,' says Mikko Helander, Kesko's President and CEO.

Sales in the grocery trade totalled €487.3 million in August, an increase of 1.1%. Sales grew in all chains.

Sales in the building and technical trade totalled €399.4 million in August, an increase of 0.7% in comparable terms in local currencies. Comparable sales in the building and technical trade excluding the speciality goods trade grew by 0.7%. Sales in Finland decreased 1.7% and sales elsewhere grew by 2.7%. Sales in the speciality goods' leisure trade decreased by 5.4%, while sales in the machinery trade grew by 12.5% in comparable terms. Reported sales in the building and technical trade increased by 3.5%.

Sales in the car trade totalled €77.5 million in August, representing a decrease of 20.5% in comparable terms. Reported sales decreased by 3.7%. Sales for the comparison period were boosted by the implementation of the WLTP emissions testing on 1 September 2018.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in August 2019:

August 2019 Comparable € million Change, % change, % Grocery trade, total 487.3 +1.1 +1.1 Building and technical trade, Finland 176.2 -4.3 -2.1 Building and technical trade, other countries 223.1 +10.5 +3.3 Building and technical trade, total 399.4 +3.5 +0.7 Car trade, total 77.5 -3.7 -20.5 Common functions and eliminations -0.7 Grand total 963.5 +1.6 -1.0 Finland, total 740.3 -0.8 -2.1 Other countries, total 223.1 +10.5 +3.3 Grand total 963.5 +1.6 -1.0

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-August 2019:

1.1.-31.8.2019 Comparable € million Change, % change, % Grocery trade, total 3,652.1 +2.8 +3.8 Building and technical trade, Finland 1,372.0 +1.1 +1.6 Building and technical trade, other countries 1,587.1 +11.4 +4.3 Building and technical trade, total 2,959.1 +6.4 +3.0 Car trade, total 576.4 -13.9 -18.3 Common functions and eliminations -3.1 Grand total 7,184.5 +2.6 +1.3 Finland, total 5,597.4 +0.3 +0.5 Other countries, total 1,587.1 +11.4 +4.3 Grand total 7,184.5 +2.6 +1.3

Change, % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated for the grocery trade excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2018, and by including in the sales those stores formerly belonging to Suomen Lähikauppa which have been operating under the retailer business model in both years. The comparable change % for the building and technical trade has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2018 and 2019.

The reported sales for Kesko Group's continuing operations include the acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2019, which are Reinin Liha and Kalatukku E. Eriksson in the grocery trade, Skattum Handel AS, Gipling AS, 1A Group, Sørbø Trelast AS and Fresks Group in the building and technical trade, and the Volkswagen, Audi and SEAT businesses of Huittisten Laatuauto, LänsiAuto and Laakkonen in the car trade.

In August 2019, the number of Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland was 22, which is one day less than the year before. January-August 2019 had one selling day less than the corresponding period in 2018.

Kesko publishes advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly in connection with interim reports.

