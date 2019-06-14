Log in
KESKO

(KESKOB)
06/14
49.245 EUR   +0.09%
02:09aKESKO : sales grew in May
PU
02:01aKESKO : sales grew in May
AQ
06/06KESKO OYJ : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
Kesko : sales grew in May

06/14/2019

'Sales grew in both the grocery trade and building and technical trade. In the car trade, demand in the consumer market was weakened by uncertainties related to car taxation and public debate over motive power as well as changes related to WLTP emissions testing,' says Mikko Helander, President and CEO of Kesko.

Sales in the grocery trade totalled €481.0 million in May, an increase of 2.5% in comparable terms. Reported sales in May increased by 1.6%.

Sales in the building and technical trade totalled €416.1 million in May, an increase of 1.3% in comparable terms in local currencies. Comparable sales in the building and technical trade excluding the speciality goods trade grew by 2.3%. Sales in Finland decreased 1.9% and sales elsewhere grew by 6.6%. Sales in the speciality goods' leisure trade increased by 6.1%, while sales in the machinery trade decreased by 19.0%. Reported sales in the building and technical trade increased by 5.9%.

Sales in the car trade totalled €77.4 million in May, representing a decrease of 15.0% in comparable terms. Reported sales decreased by 11.0%.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in May 2019:

May 2019 Comparable
€ million Change, % change, %
Grocery trade, total 481.0 +1.6 +2.5
Building and technical trade, Finland 192.3 -0.5 -0.9
Building and technical trade, other countries 223.8 +12.1 +3.6
Building and technical trade, total 416.1 +5.9 +1.3
Car trade, total 77.4 -11.0 -15.0
Common functions and eliminations -0.4
Grand total 974.2 +2.3 +0.4
Finland, total 750.4 -0.4 -0.4
Other countries, total 223.8 +12.1 +1.9
Grand total 974.2 +2.3 +0.4

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-May 2019:

1.1.-31.5.2019 Comparable
€ million Change, % change, %
Grocery trade, total 2,238.0 +2.9 +4.2
Building and technical trade, Finland 849.3 +2.1 +2.2
Building and technical trade, other countries 903.2 +10.3 +4.8
Building and technical trade, total 1,752.5 +6.2 +3.5
Car trade, total 354.8 -18.2 -19.2
Common functions and eliminations -1.8
Grand total 4,343.6 +2.0 +1.4
Finland, total 3,440.4 +0.0 +0.6
Other countries, total 903.2 +10.3 +4.4
Grand total 4,343.6 +2.0 +1.4

Change, % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated for the grocery trade excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2018, and by including in the sales those stores formerly belonging to Suomen Lähikauppa which have been operating under the retailer business model in both years. The comparable change % for the building and technical trade has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2018 and 2019.

The reported sales for Kesko Group's continuing operations include the acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2019, which are Reinin Liha and Kalatukku E. Eriksson in the grocery trade, Skattum Handel AS, Gipling AS, 1A Group, Sørbø Trelast AS and Fresks Group in the building and technical trade, and the Volkswagen, Audi and SEAT businesses of Huittisten Laatuauto and LänsiAuto in the car trade.

In May 2019, the number of Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland was 21, which equals the number of wholesale selling days the year before. January-May 2019 also had an equal number of selling days as the corresponding period in 2018.

Kesko publishes advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Vice President, Group Controller Eva Kaukinen, tel. +358 10 5322 338.

Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi

Disclaimer

Kesko Oyj published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 06:08:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 10 643 M
EBIT 2019 422 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 2 502 M
Yield 2019 4,97%
P/E ratio 2019 18,68
P/E ratio 2020 17,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 4 811 M
