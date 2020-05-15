Log in
Kesko : sales in April

05/15/2020 | 01:10am EDT

'Kesko's sales decreased by 2.5% in April due to the coronavirus epidemic and related restrictions. In the grocery trade, food sales grew clearly in K-food stores. In the building and technical trade, sales grew in the Nordic countries in local currencies. Sales in the car trade decreased compared to the year before,' says Mikko Helander, Kesko's President and CEO.

Sales in the grocery trade totalled €474.2 million in April, a decrease of 1.5%. Grocery sales to K-food stores increased by 11.4%. Kespro's sales decreased by 51.2%. Sales also decreased for home and speciality goods in K-Citymarket.

Sales in the building and technical trade totalled €370.3 million in April, an increase of 2.1% in comparable terms in local currencies. Sales in the building and technical trade excluding the speciality goods trade grew by 4.7% in comparable terms. Sales in Finland grew by 6.9% and sales elsewhere by 2.5%. Kesko Senukai's stores in Lithuania were closed for part of the month. In the speciality goods trade, sales in leisure trade decreased by 45.7%. Reported sales in the building and technical trade decreased by 0.7%.

Sales in the car trade totalled €59.1 million in April, representing a decrease of 17.6%. In comparable terms, sales decreased by 25.9%.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in April 2020:

April 2020 Comparable
€ million Change, % change, %
Grocery trade, total 474.2 -1.5 -1.5
Building and technical trade, Finland 184.6 +1.1 +1.8
Building and technical trade, other countries 185.7 -2.4 +2.5
Building and technical trade, total 370.3 -0.7 +2.1
Car trade, total 59.1 -17.6 -25.9
Common functions and eliminations -1.5
Grand total 902.0 -2.5 -2.1
Finland, total 716.3 -2.6 -3.2
Other countries, total 185.7 -2.4 +2.5
Grand total 902.0 -2.5 -2.1

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-April 2020:

1.1.-30.4.2020 Comparable
€ million Change, % change, %
Grocery trade, total 1,808.0 +2.9 +2.9
Building and technical trade, Finland 684.1 +4.1 +4.7
Building and technical trade, other countries 712.8 +4.9 +3.8
Building and technical trade, total 1,396.9 +4.5 +4.3
Car trade, total 285.9 +3.1 -9.8
Common functions and eliminations -6.4
Grand total 3,484.4 +3.4 +2.2
Finland, total 2,771.6 +3.0 +1.8
Other countries, total 712.8 +4.9 +3.8
Grand total 3,484.4 +3.4 +2.2

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2019 and 2020.

The reported sales for Kesko Group's continuing operations include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2019 and 2020, in accordance with the dates of completion. Acquisitions completed in 2019 included Sørbø Trelast AS and Fresks Group in the building and technical trade, and the Volkswagen, Audi and SEAT businesses of Huittisten Laatuauto, LänsiAuto and Laakkonen in the car trade. In 2020, the acquisition of Mark & Infra i Sverige AB and the divestment of Konekesko's machinery trade operations in the Baltics have been completed.

The number of delivery days in Kesko's wholesale in Finland in April 2020 was 20, which equals the number of days the year before. The number of delivery days in January-April also equalled that of the previous year.

Kesko publishes advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further informationis available from Vice President, Group Controller Eva Kaukinen, tel. +358 105 322 338.

Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi

Disclaimer

Kesko Oyj published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 05:09:02 UTC
