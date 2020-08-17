Kesko Oyj : sales grew in July

'Kesko's sales grew in July by 2.4%. In comparable terms, sales grew in all divisions. In the grocery trade, food sales continued to grow in K-food stores, also sales of home and speciality goods grew. In the building and technical trade, sales grew in both B2C and B2B trade. Sales in the car trade grew by 14.0%', says Mikko Helander, Kesko's President and CEO.

Sales in the grocery trade totalled €492.9 million in July, an increase of 5.4%. Grocery sales to K-food stores increased by 9.0%. Sales of home and speciality goods in K-Citymarkets increased by 5.8%. Kespro's sales were down by 5.8% due to corona epidemic restrictions imposed on restaurants and events.

Sales in the building and technical trade totalled €394.5 million in July, an increase of 6.7% in comparable terms in local currencies. Sales in the building and technical trade excluding the speciality goods trade grew by 6.9% in comparable terms. Sales in Finland grew by 8.5%, in Sweden by 6.0% and in Norway by 4.5% in comparable terms in local currencies. Sales in Kesko Senukai were €88.8 million and it grew by 7.3% and in comparable terms in local currencies by 10.7%. In the speciality goods trade, the leisure trade sales grew by 2.0%. Reported sales in the building and technical trade decreased by 2.6%.

Sales in the car trade totalled €85.6 million in July and it grew by 14.0%.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in July 2020:

July 2020 Comparable € million Change, % change, % Grocery trade, total 492.9 +5.4 +5.4 Building and technical trade, Finland 186.7 +6.3 +7.9 Building and technical trade, other countries 207.8 -9.5 +5.6 Building and technical trade, total 394.5 -2.6 +6.7 Car trade, total 85.8 +14.0 +14.0 Common functions and eliminations -2.5 Grand total 970.7 +2.4 +6.4 Finland,total 762.8 +6.2 +6.6 Other countries, total 207.8 -9.5 +5.6 Grand total 970.7 +2.4 +6.4

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-July 2020:

Comparable € million Change, % change, % Grocery trade, total 3,269.8 +3.3 +3.3 Building and technical trade, Finland 1,270.3 +6.2 +7.3 Building and technical trade, other countries 1,378.0 +1.0 +6.1 Building and technical trade, total 2,648.3 +3.5 +6.7 Car trade, total 508.5 +1.9 -9.0 Common functions and eliminations -12.2 Grand total 6,414.4 +3.1 +3.5 Finland,total 5,036.4 +3.7 +2.8 Other countries, total 1,378.0 +1.0 +6.1 Grand total 6,414.4 +3.1 +3.5

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2019 and 2020.

The reported sales for Kesko Group's continuing operations include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2019 and 2020, in accordance with the dates of completion. Acquisitions completed in 2019 comprised Sørbø Trelast AS and Fresks Group in the building and technical trade, and the Volkswagen, Audi and SEAT businesses of Huittisten Laatuauto, LänsiAuto and Laakkonen in the car trade. In 2020, the building and technical trade division has completed the acquisition of Mark & Infra i Sverige AB and the divestment of Konekesko's machinery trade operations in the Baltic Countries.

When publishing the half year financial report, Kesko told that the strategic review of operations in the Baltic Countries and Belarus, initiated during the first half of the year, is proceeding. At the same time, Kesko announced that it is examining conditions for subsidiary consolidation of Kesko Senukai in Kesko's consolidated financial statements, which may have an impact on the company's reporting in the future. Therefore, in this release the company publishes Kesko Senukai's sales and sales development in July.

In July 2020 the number of delivery days in Kesko's grocery trade was 27 which equals the number of days the year before. The number of delivery days in Kesko's building and technical trade in Finland was 23, which equals the number of days the year before. Also in January-July, the number of delivery days equalled that of last year in both the grocery trade and building and technical trade in Finland.

Kesko publishes advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly in connection with interim reports.

