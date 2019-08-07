Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kesla Oyj    KELAS   FI0009900237

KESLA OYJ

(KELAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kesla Oyj : Power Truck Show 9-10. August, 2019 in Härmä, Finland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Power Truck Show takes place on 9-10.8.2019 in Härmä, Finland. Over the years, the Power Truck Show has become an international truck show featuring the most spectacular trucks in northern Europe, hailing both from home and abroad.

This year will be the second time when KESLA is participating in Power Truck Show. As the name of the fair suggests, KESLA will be displaying truck cranes. One of the heroes at the stand will be the KESLA 2112T-102 timber crane with the KESLA Vision cabin. Additionally, there will be the KESLA 2114ZT-101 truck crane with the KESLA proC Mini control system.

KESLA specialists will be present at KESLA's stand U244-U245.

More information https://www.powertruckshow.fi/en


Disclaimer

Kesla Oyj published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 00:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KESLA OYJ
08/07KESLA OYJ : Power Truck Show 9-10. August, 2019 in Härmä, Finland
PU
08/05KESLA OYJ : at LESORUB championship 7-10. August, 2019 in Malinovka, Russia
PU
08/02KESLA OYJ : Itämoto Oy manages logging in Central Karelia
PU
08/02KESLA OYJ : Transport of energy wood and logs in Imatra
PU
04/12KESLA OYJ : ARE THE NEXT PROUD MEMBER OF THE KESLA SQUAD? ICT System Specialist
PU
04/11KESLA OYJ : has signed a partnership agreement with Riveria
PU
03/08KESLA OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/15KESLA OYJ : Agon Pacific starts as Kesla dealer in Thailand
AQ
2018KESLA OYJ : RUSSIAN FOREST 2018 exhibition 5-7.12.2018. in Vologda, Russia
PU
2018KESLA OYJ : Valtra – New sales model for tractor mounted KESLA equipment
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 49,1 M
EBIT 2019 3,10 M
Net income 2019 2,40 M
Debt 2019 9,20 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 6,95x
P/E ratio 2020 8,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 14,8 M
Chart KESLA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kesla Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KESLA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,60  €
Last Close Price 4,38  €
Spread / Highest target 5,02%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simo Saastamoinen Managing Director & IR Contact
Veli-Matti Kärkkäinen Chairman
Sarita Kortelainen Financial Manager
Kurt Roger Nyqvist Director
Ritva Toivonen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KESLA OYJ12.82%17
PACCAR14.21%23 034
KOMATSU LTD1.78%20 603
KUBOTA CORP2.60%18 320
KNORR-BREMSE13.58%16 140
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV6.04%12 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group