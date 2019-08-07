Kesla Oyj : Power Truck Show 9-10. August, 2019 in Härmä, Finland

Power Truck Show takes place on 9-10.8.2019 in Härmä, Finland. Over the years, the Power Truck Show has become an international truck show featuring the most spectacular trucks in northern Europe, hailing both from home and abroad.

This year will be the second time when KESLA is participating in Power Truck Show. As the name of the fair suggests, KESLA will be displaying truck cranes. One of the heroes at the stand will be the KESLA 2112T-102 timber crane with the KESLA Vision cabin. Additionally, there will be the KESLA 2114ZT-101 truck crane with the KESLA proC Mini control system.

KESLA specialists will be present at KESLA's stand U244-U245.

More information https://www.powertruckshow.fi/en