Kesla Oyj : at LESORUB championship 7-10. August, 2019 in Malinovka, Russia

Lesorub is the 5th Russian Championship among operators of forwarders, harvesters, timber cranes and forest loaders. The event takes place 7-10.8.2019 in Malinovka, Russia. KESLA is participating.

KESLA takes part in the Lesorub show for the third time. This time you can find KESLA machinery and specialists on the stand of Valtra dealers in Russia - Region Komplekt, stnad number 21. On the stand KESLA will display the new KESLA 144ND trailer with the KESLA proTRACTION drive control and the KESLA 316T loader from the recently redesigned tractor attachments range.

KESLA timber cranes are also present at the fair ground for both test driving and operator competition. You will have an opportunity to test the most popular in Russia KESLA 2009sT timber crane on a MAN truck. The same crane model installed on a Volvo truck will be participating in the operator competition on Thursday and Friday.

Welcome to Lesorub 2019 in Russia!

More information in Russian: https://lesorub.pro/