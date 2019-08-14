Kesla Oyj : at Mittia wood transportation exhibition 16-17. August, 2019 in Ljusdal, Sweden

The Mittia fair will take place on 16-17.8.2019 in Ljusdal, Sweden.

The Mittia Wood Transportation fair is the trade fair that contributes to a positive develop­ment within all segments of the wood transportation industry. KESLA is participating this year as well. KESLA will be displaying the Volvo turck equipped with the KESLA 2112T timber crane with 2-levers and 2-pedals control system. Moreover, Mittia's visitors will have an opportunity to test the crane at the fairground. KESLA specialists will be at your service at the stand.

More information on the fair: https://www.mittia.com/en/skogstransport-en/information/