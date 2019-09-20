Log in
Kesla Oyj : concentrates in developing tractor-powered chippers - gives up large truck chipper projects

09/20/2019 | 02:12am EDT

KESLA Oyj will now focus on designing and producing tractor-powered chippers and separate chipper units that the customer can mount on the wanted platform - whether on trailer, truck or stationary platform. The tractor chipper range includes two product families: the C645, available as a single or tandem axle version & the C860T equipped with a tandem axle.

- 'The decision to focus our resources on tractor-powered chippers is natural for KESLA', explains Janne Sinkkonen, Director of Tractor Attachment Business at KESLA. 'We already have a strong sales network for tractor attachments, with most of our customers in this area showing interest in adding chippers to their range of products. This benefits our customers, as they can purchase the whole chipping unit from the same sales point, to whom they can also turn with any questions about trailers, loaders, chippers, and their aftersales services.'

A few years ago, AGCO Finland Oy took over the sale of KESLA tractor attachments in Finland. This move was followed by the AGCO sales channels in Sweden, Norway, and Latvia. There are also a few private entrepreneurs selling KESLA tractor attachments in different countries.

KESLA will continue providing aftersales services for its truck chippers

Although the production and design of KESLA truck chippers is set to discontinue, KESLA will maintain its aftersales and spare parts services for the product group.

- 'Our aftersales expertise will stay in-house, and we will guarantee the availability of spare parts for the next ten years. As such, owners of truck chippers can continue using them free of any concerns about not being supported in these matters, says Reijo Tuononen, After Sales Manager at KESLA.

KESLA has produced chippers at its Kesälahti factory for almost two decades. In addition to chippers, KESLA produces harvester heads, tractor attachments, grapples, forest machine cranes, and timber and industrial cranes.

For more information, please contact:
Kesla Oyj
CEO Simo Saastamoinen tel. +358 40 560 9310
Tractor Attachments, Business Director Janne Sinkkonen tel. +358 40 513 8910

KESLA is a machine engineering group specialized in the marketing and manufacturing of forestry and material handling technology, adding value through high-quality and user-friendly vehicle-mounted material handling solutions. KESLA has three core areas of operation: tractor equipment, harvesting machinery, and vehicle-mounted and industrial cranes. The group's net sales in 2018 were €45 M. Of these, exports accounted for 72%. Established in Finland in 1960, KESLA has production facilities in Joensuu, Kesälahti, and Ilomantsi. The group also has a sales office in Appenweier, Germany. KESLA currently employs around 250 personnel. KESLA's A shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.

Disclaimer

Kesla Oyj published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 06:11:03 UTC
