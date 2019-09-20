Kesla Oyj : concentrates in developing tractor-powered chippers - gives up large truck chipper projects

KESLA Oyj will now focus on designing and producing tractor-powered chippers and separate chipper units that the customer can mount on the wanted platform - whether on trailer, truck or stationary platform. The tractor chipper range includes two product families: the C645, available as a single or tandem axle version & the C860T equipped with a tandem axle.

- 'The decision to focus our resources on tractor-powered chippers is natural for KESLA', explains Janne Sinkkonen, Director of Tractor Attachment Business at KESLA. 'We already have a strong sales network for tractor attachments, with most of our customers in this area showing interest in adding chippers to their range of products. This benefits our customers, as they can purchase the whole chipping unit from the same sales point, to whom they can also turn with any questions about trailers, loaders, chippers, and their aftersales services.'

A few years ago, AGCO Finland Oy took over the sale of KESLA tractor attachments in Finland. This move was followed by the AGCO sales channels in Sweden, Norway, and Latvia. There are also a few private entrepreneurs selling KESLA tractor attachments in different countries.

KESLA will continue providing aftersales services for its truck chippers

Although the production and design of KESLA truck chippers is set to discontinue, KESLA will maintain its aftersales and spare parts services for the product group.

- 'Our aftersales expertise will stay in-house, and we will guarantee the availability of spare parts for the next ten years. As such, owners of truck chippers can continue using them free of any concerns about not being supported in these matters, says Reijo Tuononen, After Sales Manager at KESLA.

KESLA has produced chippers at its Kesälahti factory for almost two decades. In addition to chippers, KESLA produces harvester heads, tractor attachments, grapples, forest machine cranes, and timber and industrial cranes.

