KESLA OYJ (KELAS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/10 09:16:08 am
4.46 EUR   -0.89%
Kesla Oyj : products are results of cooperation

09/10/2018 | 10:07am CEST

At Kesla the staff keeps its ears open all the time trying to know the expectations of customers. We do benchmarking, follow the markets in general and interact with customers to find the right impulses. The best of the ideas are chosen for the real products.

In the phase of realisation the different departments, such as Produc Managers, sales personnel, R & D and production, are working intensely together to evaluate different solutions. As this phase's result, a prototype is being designed and produced. The prototype is usually very similar to the final product. Normally the prototyped is made for a customer that is ready to test and five feedback about the product. The product solution are being fine-tuned according the feedback: setting are adjusted, components are changed or re-programming is done. Finally after this test phase the product is ready for the markets.

E.g. the new KESLA trailers that were presented at FinnMETKO exhibition in the end of August were on the Designer's desk last autumn (2017) and the practical test with the prototype started in the first quarte of 2018. Now, after the first public display, the trailers are fine-tuned further and after that the fluent production in ensured.

The final exam though is when product are opened for sales later this year and first trailers from production line will be ready during the first quarter of 2019.

In the photo from left: Production Manager Jari Ketolainen, Assembly Operator Tuomo Makkkonen, Trailer Designer Jussi Pennanen and Sales Manager Jyrki Sahinjoki checking the new KESLA 104HD trailer at Kesälahti factory.

Disclaimer

Kesla Oyj published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 08:06:12 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simo Saastamoinen Managing Director & IR Contact
Veli-Matti Kärkkäinen Chairman
Sarita Kortelainen Financial Manager
Kurt Roger Nyqvist Director
Ritva Toivonen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KESLA OYJ2.27%13
KOMATSU LTD-27.61%26 289
PACCAR-2.91%24 191
KUBOTA CORP-26.35%18 611
CNH INDUSTRIAL-10.69%15 818
KION GROUP-24.95%7 369
