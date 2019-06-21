Log in
Keurig Dr Pepper : Announces Voluntary Withdrawal of Unflavored Peñafiel Mineral Spring Water that Does Not Meet FDA Bottled Water Quality Standards

06/21/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Voluntary Withdrawal of Unflavored Peñafiel Mineral Spring Water that Does Not Meet FDA Bottled Water Quality Standards

BURLINGTON, Mass.and PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Keurig Dr Pepper today announced it will voluntarily withdraw Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water products, imported from Mexico, due to the presence of violative levels of arsenic. Arsenic when present in the diet at very high levels, well above those detected in recent samples of Peñafiel, is associated with numerous chronic diseases. Water quality tests of Peñafiel samples conducted by an independent laboratory on behalf of Keurig Dr Pepper detected arsenic at levels that exceeded the FDA's bottled water standards for mineral water of 10 ppb.

All unflavored Peñafiel mineral spring water products including 600mL and 1.5L of all date codes are included in this voluntary withdrawal. The product is packaged in PET bottle formats. Consumers who have this product in their possession can return it to their retailer for a full refund.

Peñafiel is a small brand in the U.S. and quantities in the marketplace are very limited, given that Keurig Dr Pepper has already begun to withdraw the products from the market. The Company has notified retailers that it will work with them to remove the product from the market.

Arsenic is found in nature, including in aquifers that are the source of mineral water and where levels can vary over time. Keurig Dr Pepper has recently installed enhanced filtration systems at its facilities that produce Peñafiel, and the product now being produced is well within regulatory guidelines.

No other Keurig Dr Pepper products are impacted by this voluntary removal. For further information, please contact the Keurig Dr Pepper Consumer Care hotline at (800) 696-5891 between the hours of 9:00 am and 8:00 pm ET, Monday through Friday. We are conducting this market action with the knowledge of the U.S. FDA.

About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Investors
Tyson Seely
T: 781-418-3352/ tyson.seely@kdrp.com

Steve Alexander
T: 972-673-6769/ steve.alexander@kdrp.com

Media
Katie Gilroy
T: 781-418-3345/ katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper

Disclaimer

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 20:29:02 UTC
