Keurig Dr Pepper : Maple Holdings Selling 40 Million Shares

05/20/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. said Maple Holdings BV, a holding company majority-owned by JAB Holdings BV, is selling 40 million KDP shares.

The beverage company said JAB has indicated an interest in buying up to 7.4 million shares in the offering. Assuming JAB buys about 7.4 million shares, Maple and JAB would own a combined stake of about 62.8%.

Maple also sold shares as part of a March offering.

KDP shares were down 2.8% after hours to $26.91.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 371 M
EBIT 2020 3 138 M
Net income 2020 1 432 M
Debt 2020 12 864 M
Yield 2020 2,18%
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
EV / Sales2021 4,28x
Capitalization 38 964 M
Chart KEURIG DR PEPPER
Duration : Period :
Keurig Dr Pepper Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEURIG DR PEPPER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 29,29 $
Last Close Price 27,69 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Gamgort Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Ozan Dokmecioglu Chief Financial Officer
David J. Thomas Chief Research & Development Officer
Larry D. Young Director
Dirk van de Put Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEURIG DR PEPPER-5.98%38 303
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-19.53%191 294
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-8.47%11 780
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.1.95%9 897
COCA-COLA HBC AG-27.45%8 295
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.22%7 307
