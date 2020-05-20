Keurig Dr Pepper : Maple Holdings Selling 40 Million Shares

By Josh Beckerman

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. said Maple Holdings BV, a holding company majority-owned by JAB Holdings BV, is selling 40 million KDP shares.

The beverage company said JAB has indicated an interest in buying up to 7.4 million shares in the offering. Assuming JAB buys about 7.4 million shares, Maple and JAB would own a combined stake of about 62.8%.

Maple also sold shares as part of a March offering.

KDP shares were down 2.8% after hours to $26.91.

