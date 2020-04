By Matt Grossman

Keurig Dr Pepper said it refinanced a portion of its debt in an effort to extend maturities and improve liquidity.

The coffee and soft-drink company embarked on a public offering of senior notes and refinanced its revolving credit facility.

Keurig Dr Pepper said the deal will not change its debt balance or deleveraging commitments.

