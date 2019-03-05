BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Gamgort, Chief Financial Officer Ozan Dokmecioglu and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maria Sceppaguercio will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat with investors at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 7:30AM Eastern Time.

Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Investors:

Tyson Seely

T: 781-418-3352 / tyson.seely@kdrp.com

Steve Alexander

T: 972-673-6769/ steve.alexander@dpsg.com

Media:

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345/ katie.gilroy@keurig.com

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains a highly competitive distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-to-participate-at-the-ubs-global-consumer--retail-conference-300807403.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper