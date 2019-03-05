Keurig Dr Pepper : to Participate at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Gamgort, Chief Financial Officer Ozan Dokmecioglu and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maria Sceppaguercio will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat with investors at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 7:30AM Eastern Time.
Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.
Investors:
Tyson Seely
T: 781-418-3352 / tyson.seely@kdrp.com
Steve Alexander
T: 972-673-6769/ steve.alexander@dpsg.com
Media:
Katie Gilroy
T: 781-418-3345/ katie.gilroy@keurig.com
ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains a highly competitive distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.
SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper