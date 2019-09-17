Log in
KEW MEDIA GROUP INC

(KEW)
09/13 01:54:49 pm
6.06 CAD   +1.17%
KEW MEDIA : to Host Presentations and Tours at MIPCOM 2019
BU
08/19KEW MEDIA : Refiles Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
08/13KEW MEDIA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
KEW MEDIA : to Host Presentations and Tours at MIPCOM 2019

09/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

KEW MEDIA GROUP INC. (“KEW MEDIA”, “KEW” or the “Company”) (TSX:KEW and KEW.WT) today announced that the Company will host analysts and investors at MIPCOM 2019, the world’s largest television market, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 and Monday, October 14, 2019.

MIPCOM is the annual event in Cannes, France where buyers and sellers of television content gather to transact. Attendance is generally close to 15,000 industry professionals from all over the world. Among the close to 2,000 exhibiting companies are KEW MEDIA’s two distribution platforms: (a) KEW Media Distribution and (b) TCB Media Rights.

The KEW MEDIA event will feature presentations from team members and management followed by a question-and-answer session at the Le Grand Hotel on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

KEW MEDIA will also be hosting tours for analysts and investors at MIPCOM 2019 at the Palais des Festivals on Monday, October 14, 2019. The event will feature guided tours at MIPCOM 2019 and opportunities for guests to network with leading industry experts, as well as attend various panel sessions and keynote speeches.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance at the event is by invitation only and pre-registration is required. All other parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation and question-and-answer session on Sunday, October 13, 2019 via KEW MEDIA’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.kewmedia.com. Presentation materials and an archived recording of the event will be available via KEW MEDIA’s Investor Relations website.

About KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.

KEW MEDIA GROUP is a leading publicly-listed content company that produces and distributes multi-genre content worldwide. Companies included in the KEW family are the production companies: Architect Films, Awesome Media & Entertainment, Bristow Global Media, Collins Avenue Productions, Essential Media Group, 4East Media, Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media, Sienna Films, Spirit Digital Media, and Two Rivers Media; and the distribution companies: KEW Media Distribution and TCB Media Rights.

With primary offices in London, Los Angeles, New York, Sydney and Toronto, the KEW MEDIA GROUP companies develop, produce and distribute more than 2,000 new hours of content every year, as well as manage a library of more than 14,000 hours of content, for almost every available viewing platform worldwide. KEW aspires to offer great content from all over the world to viewers of all ages and tastes. KEW promotes transparency, equality, respect, and inclusiveness and plans to grow with the benefit of people from a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 276 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 121 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 82,9 M
Chart KEW MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Kew Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEW MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,25  CAD
Last Close Price 6,06  CAD
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 85,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Silver Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Alan Sussman Executive Chairman
Madeleine Rebecca Cohen Secretary & Vice President-Operations
Geoffrey Richard Webb Chief Financial Officer
David Alexander Fleck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEW MEDIA GROUP INC20.48%63
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)17.44%7 615
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%7 053
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO1.20%6 437
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%5 420
CHINA FILM CO LTD8.24%4 309
