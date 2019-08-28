Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kewaunee Scientific Corporation    KEQU

KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(KEQU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 09:53am EDT

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq: KEQU) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen cents per outstanding share, payable on September 24, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2019.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Kewaunee Scientific Corporation)

About Kewaunee Scientific
Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters is located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

Contact:

Donald T. Gardner III


704/871-3274

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kewaunee-scientific-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-300908493.html

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPOR
09:53aKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
06:05aKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
08/27KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Reports Results for First Quarter
PR
08/13KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : to Report Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Relea..
PU
08/13KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : to Report Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Relea..
PR
07/11KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
07/11KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
06/21KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
06/21KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chan..
AQ
06/19KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group