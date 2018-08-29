Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kewaunee Scientific Corporation    KEQU

KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION (KEQU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation : Raises Quarterly Dividend 12%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:50pm CEST

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq: KEQU) announced today its Board of Directors approved a twelve percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to nineteen cents per outstanding share from seventeen cents per outstanding share, payable on September 25, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2018.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Kewaunee Scientific Corporation)

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters is located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

Contact:
Thomas D. Hull III
704/871-3290

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kewaunee-scientific-corporation-raises-quarterly-dividend-12-300704100.html

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPOR
03:50pKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : Raises Quarterly Dividend 12%
PR
03:28pKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
03:35aKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Reports Results for First Quarter
PR
08/15KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : to Report Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Relea..
PU
08/15KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : to Report Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Relea..
PR
07/26KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Announces VP Sales & Marketing - Americas Retirement and A..
AQ
07/20KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
07/17FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : Herman Miller's Quarterly Earnings Advanced..
AC
07/16KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : VP Sales and Marketing - Americas Retirement and Successor
PU
07/16KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Announces VP Sales & Marketing - Americas Retirement and A..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Kewaunee Scientific misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
06/27Kewaunee Scientific reports Q4 results 
06/2148 DGI Stocks Selected For Earnings Growth And Fundamental Strength 
06/06Kewaunee Scientific goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
05/30Kewaunee Scientific declares $0.17 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.