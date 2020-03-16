Log in
Kewaunee Scientific : Responds to Coronavirus

03/16/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

STATESVILLE, N.C., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU). 

The health and safety of our Associates, customers, suppliers and community is of the utmost importance to Kewaunee. In response, we are taking the concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) extremely seriously and are closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation.  Kewaunee is taking practical and proactive measures intended to protect the well-being of our workforce, while also striving to maintain the same level of quality and customer service that have been our foundation for over 100 years.

"As of today, our manufacturing facilities and offices are operational and we are monitoring the health of our Associates," said Thomas D. Hull III, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer.  "We have invested in a series of on-site wellness resources over the past four years and have a strong partnership with the local medical community, positioning us well to respond to any changes in Associates' well-being.  Further, we remain focused on maintaining the ability of our manufacturing operations and supply chain to meet our customer commitments to the greatest extent possible, while continuing to follow best practices recommended by relevant healthcare and governmental authorities, as this situation evolves."

"As a recognized worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products, we stand ready to support the vital and evermore important scientific and research community that will be responding to threats posed by this coronavirus."  

"We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance from national and local governments, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization."  

Please contact Kewaunee at info@kewaunee.com should you need product or delivery assistance."

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:         
Donald T. Gardner III 
(704) 871-3274

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kewaunee-scientific-responds-to-coronavirus-301025067.html

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
