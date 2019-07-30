Log in
CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019

07/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) will report second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and Key management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Callers from the U.S. and Canada should dial 888-794-4637 to access the call. International callers should dial 352-204-8973. All callers should ask for the "Key Energy Services Conference Call" or provide the access code 2797019. The conference call will also be available live via the internet. To access the webcast, go to www.keyenergy.com and select "Investor Relations."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available on Friday, August 9, 2019, beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the replay, call 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367. The access code for the replay is 2797019. The replay will also be accessible at www.keyenergy.com under "Investor Relations" for a period of at least 90 days.

Contact:

Marshall Dodson
+1 713-651-4300

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
