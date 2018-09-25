Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Key Energy Services Inc    KEG

KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC (KEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Key Energy Services : Basic Energy Services Declines Key Energy Services, Inc.'s Unsolicited Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 05:09am CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) ("Basic" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously declined an unsolicited proposal from Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) ("Key") to combine with Key in a stock-for-stock transaction.

After a careful review, conducted in consultation with its advisors, the Company's Board of Directors unanimously concluded that the proposal is not in the best interests of Basic and its stockholders. 

Below is the text of a letter that was sent today by Tim Day, Chairman of the Board of Basic, to Robert J. Saltiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Key.

September 24, 2018

Mr. Robert J. Saltiel
President and Chief Executive Officer
1301 McKinney
Suite 1800
Houston, Texas 77010

Dear Mr. Saltiel:

     This letter is in response to your letters dated September 20, 2018 and September 23, 2018 indicating Key Energy Services' interest in combining with the company.  I have shared the correspondence with the company's board, and the board has discussed it.  The company will continue to pursue its independent strategy to maximize stockholder value and is not interested in pursuing the proposed transaction.

Sincerely,

Timothy Day
Chairman, Basic Energy Services, Inc.

About Basic Energy Services
Basic Energy Services provides well site services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating area. The Company employs more than 4,100 employees in more than 100 service points throughout the major oil and gas producing regions in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Kansas, and the Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Company's website at www.basicenergyservices.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements made in this press release and in the presentation, may include forward-looking statements and projections made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Basic has made every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and assumptions on which these statements and projections are based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release and the presentation, including our ability to successfully execute, manage and integrate acquisitions, reductions in our customers' capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital, and lower commodity prices. While Basic makes these statements and projections in good faith, neither Basic nor its management can guarantee that the transactions will be consummated or that anticipated future results will be achieved. Basic assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by Basic, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Trey Stolz,


VP Investor Relations


Basic Energy Services, Inc.


817-334-4100




Jack Lascar/Kaitlin Ross


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basic-energy-services-declines-key-energy-services-incs-unsolicited-proposal-300718056.html

SOURCE Basic Energy Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC
05:09aKEY ENERGY SERVICES : Basic Energy Services Declines Key Energy Services, Inc.'s..
PR
09/24KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
09/24Key Energy Services, Inc. Proposes Combination with Basic Energy Services, In..
GL
09/12KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/21KEY ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of Rob Saltiel as New President and ..
AQ
08/20KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation ..
AQ
08/20KEY ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of Rob Saltiel as New President and ..
AQ
08/16Key Energy Services to Present at Enercom’s Oil and Gas Conference
GL
08/09KEY ENERGY SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/09KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Key Energy offers all-stock merger deal with Basic Energy 
09/17KEG's Price Has Outrun Its Short-Term Fundamental Strength 
09/13Key Energy terminates COO Brunnert 
08/23Enservco Share Price Hammered Into And After Earnings, Let's Review Recent De.. 
08/23Key Energy Services (KEG) Presents At Enercom 2018 The Oil & Gas Conference -.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.