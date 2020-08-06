Log in
Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

08/06/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTC: KEGX) will report second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 13, 2020, and Key management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Callers from the U.S. and Canada should dial 888-794-4637 to access the call. International callers should dial 352-204-8973. All callers should ask for the "Key Energy Services Conference Call" or provide the conference ID 1464738. The conference call will also be available live via the internet. To access the webcast, go to www.keyenergy.com and select "Investor Relations."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available on Friday, August 14, 2020, beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the replay, call 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and conference ID 1464738. The replay will also be accessible at www.keyenergy.com under "Investor Relations" for a period of at least 90 days.

Contact:
Nelson Haight
713-651-4300

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
