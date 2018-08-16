Log in
KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Key Energy Services to Present at Enercom's Oil and Gas Conference

08/16/2018

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) (“Key” or the “Company”) will present at Enercom’s Oil and Gas Conference on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Denver, CO.

Marshall Dodson, Key’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 12:55 p.m. EDT / 10:55 a.m. MDT. The presentation will be available via a live webcast. To access the webcast, a replay of the webcast and slide presentation, go to www.keyenergy.com, select “Investor Relations” and click on the menu titled “Upcoming Events.”

About Key Energy Services
Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned. Key provides a complete range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental United States.

Contact:
Marshall Dodson
713-651-4403

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 580 M
EBIT 2018 -39,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 295 M
