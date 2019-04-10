Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date

Log in
04/10/2019

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 after market close on April 30, 2019.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on April 30, 2019. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-667-5617 or +1-334-323-0509 (Access Code: 8155106).  A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 8155106).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico and China.  The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution.  Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.  For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com

CONTACTS:

Brett Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Key Tronic Corporation
(509) 927-5500

Michael Newman
Investor Relations
Street Connect
(206) 729-3625


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Craig D. Gates President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Sweeney Chairman
Douglas G. Burkhardt Executive Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brett R. Larsen CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP-Administration
Yacov A. Shamash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEY TRONIC CORPORATION6.19%74
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC26.31%44 901
HP INC-2.54%30 578
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE20.74%22 186
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC26.74%13 658
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED30.78%10 733
