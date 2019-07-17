KeyCorp : Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend of Eighteen and One Half Cents Per Share

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the third quarter of 2019:

A cash dividend of $0.185 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares (NYSE: KEY). The dividend is payable on September 13, 2019 to holders of record of such common shares as of the close of business on August 27, 2019 ;

A dividend of $312.50 per share (equivalent to $12.50 per depositary share (CUSIP #493267AK4)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (CUSIP #493267603), payable on September 16, 2019 to holders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2019 , for the period commencing on (and including) June 15, 2019 to (but excluding) September 15, 2019 ;

A dividend of $15.3125 per share (equivalent to $.382813 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.I)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (CUSIP #493267801), payable on September 16, 2019 to holders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2019 , for the period commencing on (and including) June 15, 2019 to (but excluding) September 15, 2019 ;

A dividend of $14.1250 per share (equivalent to $.353125 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.J)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP #493267884), payable on September 16, 2019 to holders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2019 , for the period commencing on (and including) June 15, 2019 to (but excluding) September 15, 2019 ; and

A dividend of $21.25 per share (equivalent to $.53125 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.K)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (CUSIP #493267850), payable on September 16, 2019 to holders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2019 , for the period commencing on (and including) April 29, 2019 to (but excluding) September 15, 2019 .

The cash dividend of $0.185 per common share represents a 9% increase compared to the $0.170 per common share paid last quarter and marks the second dividend increase in the past 12 months.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $141.5 billion at March 31, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

