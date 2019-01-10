Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KeyCorp    KEY

KEYCORP (KEY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 04:01:34 pm
15.8 USD   -0.32%
2018KEYCORP : quaterly earnings release
2018KEYCORP : half-yearly earnings release
2018KEYCORP : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KeyCorp : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Shares and Preferred Stocks; Sets Annual Meeting Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:29pm EST

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the first quarter of 2019:

  • A cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares (NYSE: KEY). The dividend is payable on March 15, 2019 to holders of record of such common shares as of the close of business on March 5, 2019;

  • A dividend of $312.50 per share (equivalent to $12.50 per depositary share (CUSIP #493267AK4)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (CUSIP #493267603), payable on March 15, 2019 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2019, for the period commencing on (and including) December 15, 2018 to (but excluding) March 15, 2019;

  • A dividend of $15.3125 per share (equivalent to $.382813 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.I)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (CUSIP #493267801), payable on March 15, 2019 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2019, for the period commencing on (and including) December 15, 2018 to (but excluding) March 15, 2019; and

  • A dividend of $14.1250 per share (equivalent to $.353125 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.J)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP #493267884), payable on March 15, 2019 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2019, for the period commencing on (and including) December 15, 2018 to (but excluding) March 15, 2019.

KeyBank (PRNewsFoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

In addition, the Board of Directors has determined that the KeyCorp 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019. 

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $138.8 billion at September 30, 2018.  Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs.  Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-common-shares-and-preferred-stocks-sets-annual-meeting-date-300776617.html

SOURCE KeyCorp


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYCORP
05:29pKEYCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Shares and Preferred Stocks..
PR
01/02COOPER : COO) Given New $296.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
AQ
2018COOPER : Given New $296.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
AQ
2018KEYCORP : Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent
PR
2018KEYCORP : KeyBank Community Development Lending And Investment Launches Initial ..
PR
2018KEYCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018KEYCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Shares And Preferred Stocks
AQ
2018KEYCORP : Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for IBM Cut by KeyCorp
AQ
2018KEYCORP : Key Private Bank Recognized As 'Most Innovative Manager of 2018' By Fu..
PU
2018KEYCORP : NEW/ Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition & Resul..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.