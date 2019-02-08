KeyCorp : Key Private Bank Awarded Best Private Wealth Manager Client Service From Private Asset Management

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), has been recognized by Private Asset Management Magazine (PAM) for "Best private wealth manager client service - over $5 billion." This award is designed to honor industry-leading firms with over $5 billion in assets under management providing best-in-class services and innovative wealth management solutions to clients. PAM is a leading publication that reports on the wealth management and family office industry.

This distinct honor highlights Key Private Bank's commitment to delivering highly customized, best-in-class wealth management and financial planning solutions through exceptional client service in the high-net-worth market. Five firms were shortlisted for this award, based on a combination of customer and revenue growth, innovative product development and client satisfaction.

"At Key Private Bank, we pride ourselves on innovating client service and cultivating enduring relationships with clients and their families," said Terry Jenkins, president of Key Private Bank. "Winning another PAM award for our client service reflects our continued commitment to our clients and is a testament to the hard work of our team."

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards recognize the top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers operating within the private asset management industry, who have proved themselves over the course of the last year. The judges consisted of an independent panel of industry experts, who evaluated a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the winners.

About Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $36.8 billion in AUM and $39.9 billion in AUA at December 31, 2018.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $139.6 billion at December 31, 2018. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-private-bank-awarded-best-private-wealth-manager-client-service-from-private-asset-management-300792316.html

SOURCE KeyCorp